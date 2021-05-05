WASHINGTON, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of the 36th annual SIIA CODiE Awards, the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA) announces the 152 education technology finalists. Finalists, selected by expert reviewers, represent the most innovative and impactful products from technology developers, online learning services and related technologies.
"The CODiE Awards recognize the most exciting and transformative products in EdTech," said Jeff Joseph, SIIA President. "This year, these leaders helped our nation respond to the historic pandemic, enabling learners, educators, administrators and parents to remain connected to each other and to critical educational resources via an array of innovative services and platforms. Congratulations to this year's finalists for demonstrating the vitality, resilience and importance of this important industry."
The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-reviewed awards program. Educators and administrators serve as judges for the first-round review of all nominees. Their scores determine the SIIA CODiE Award finalists and account for 80% of the overall score. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products. The scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners. Details about each finalist are listed at https://history.siia.net/codie/2021-Finalists
This year's program features 42 education technology categories, including three new categories developed in response to COVID-19.
Lead CODiE award sponsor, Amazon Web Services (AWS) will award $500 in AWS Promotional Credits for evaluating new AWS services and programs to finalists in the following categories.
- Best Emerging Education Technology Solution for Administrators
- Best Emerging Instructional Technology Solution
- Best Use of Artificial Intelligence in EdTech
- Best Use of Emerging Technology for Learning
The category winner, announced June 23 during a virtual celebration in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, will receive an additional $2,000 in AWS Promotional Credits.
2021 CODiE AWARD EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY FINALISTS
Best Administrative Solution
- ClassLink Suite, ClassLink, Inc.
- Formstack Platform, Formstack
- ManagedMethods, ManagedMethods
- RYCOR, Rycor Solutions Inc.
Best Advanced Mathematics Instructional Solution
- Gizmos, ExploreLearning
- IXL, IXL Learning
- Knewton Alta, Wiley
Best Advanced Reading/Writing/Literature Instructional Solution
- Beable Life-Ready Literacy System, Beable Education, Inc.
- Nahla wa Nahil, TechKnowledge
Best Advanced Science Instructional Solution
- STEMscopes™ NGSS 3D, Accelerate Learning
- Gizmos, ExploreLearning
- Connect for Anatomy & Physiology, McGraw-Hill
- Experience Chemistry™, Savvas Learning Company
- Knewton Alta, Wiley
Best Advanced Technology/ Engineering (STEM) Instructional Solution
- WhiteBox Learning, Flinn Scientific
- uCertify COURSE, uCertify
Best Coding & Computational Thinking Solution
- STEMscopes™ Coding, Accelerate Learning
- CoderZ, Intelitek
Best Collaborative Learning Solution for Students
- MobyMax, MobyMax
- SMART Learning Suite, SMART Technologies ULC
Best Collaborative Solution for Teachers
- Abre Community Engagement, Abre
- ClassTag, ClassTag
- Clerisy, iTutor.com
- Academic Module, Munetrix
- SchoolStatus, SchoolStatus
Best College & Career Readiness Solution
- Human eSources customer experience, Human eSources
- Ferguson's Career Guidance Center, Infobase
- uCertify COURSE, uCertify
- Wiley Efficient Learning, Wiley
- Xello, Xello
Best Content Authoring Development or Curation Solution
- Gale In Context: For Educators, Gale, a part of Cengage Learning
- SymbolStix PRIME, n2y
- uCertify CREATE, uCertify
Best Cross-Curricular Tool
- MobyMax, MobyMax
- uCertify LEARN, uCertify
Best Data Management Solution
- Brightspace, D2L
- eduCLIMBER, Illuminate Education
- Hoonuit, PowerSchool
- Schoolzilla, Renaissance Learning
- SchoolStatus, SchoolStatus
- EvaluationKIT by Watermark, Watermark
Best Education Platform for Adult Learning
- Coding Dojo Learn Platform, Coding Dojo
- Brightspace, D2L
- uCertify LEARN, uCertify
Best Education Platform for PK-20
- ALEKS Math, McGraw Hill
- PAPER Educational Support System (ESS), PAPER
- Tutor.com Learning Suite, Tutor.com
- uCertify LEARN, uCertify
- Knewton Alta, Wiley
Best Educational Game
- OtherWordly, IDEA Games
- ST Math, MIND Research Institute
- MobyMax, MobyMax
Best Elective Curriculum Solution
- eDynamic Learning Elective Courseware, eDynamic Learning
- uCertify COURSE, uCertify
- zyBooks, Wiley
Best Emerging Education Technology Solution for Administrators
- Abre Community Engagement, Abre
- Ask2Learn, Ask2Learn
- ClassTag, ClassTag
- EnGauge, Degree Analytics
- Scaffold, K16 Solutions
- MobyMax, MobyMax
Best Emerging Instructional Technology Solution
- BlueStreak Math, BlueStreak Education, Inc
- CurrikiStudio, Curriki
- Landing Zone, InnovateEDU
- MobyMax, MobyMax
- Muzology's Music-Based Learning Digital Platform, Muzology
- StrongMind Hybrid Courses, StrongMind
Best Formative Assessment Solution
- i-Ready, Curriculum Associates, Inc.
- GoReact, GoReact
- Instructure Assessment Solutions - MasteryConnect & Certica, Instructure
- ThinkUp! Standards Mastery System, Mentoring Minds
- MobyMax, MobyMax
- Connected Quizzing, Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory US
Best Foundational English Language Arts Instructional Solution
- HMH Into Reading Connected Teaching and Learning, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
- Imagine Language & Literacy, Imagine Learning
- IXL, IXL Learning
- ThinkUp! Standards Mastery System, Mentoring Minds
- National Geographic Panorama: Reading Through the Lens of Social Studies, National Geographic Learning, a part of Cengage
- Rosen LevelUp, Rosen Digital
- SplashLearn, SplashLearn
Best Foundational Mathematics Instructional Solution
- The Alef Platform, Alef Education
- BlueStreak Math, BlueStreak Education, Inc
- CK-12 Interactive Middle School Mathematics, CK-12 Foundation
- FEV Tutor - Live 1:1 Online Tutoring, FEV Tutor
- ALEKS Math, McGraw Hill
- ST Math, MIND Research Institute
- MobyMax, MobyMax
- MAP Accelerator, NWEA
- MathemaTIC, Vretta Inc.
Best Foundational Science Instructional Solution
- STEMscopes™ NGSS 3D, Accelerate Learning
- Science4Us, ExploreLearning
- Science A-Z, Learning A-Z
- MobyMax, MobyMax
Best Foundational Technology/ Engineering (STEM) Instructional Solution
- Science A-Z, Learning A-Z
- MobyMax, MobyMax
- SAE International's A World In Motion® (AWIM®), SAE International
Best Gamification in Learning
- Waggle, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
- Imagine Math Facts, Imagine Learning
- L3 SKILLS, n2y
- SplashLearn, SplashLearn
Best Learning Management (LMS) Solution
- NEO, Cypher Learning
- Brightspace, D2L
- Schoology Learning, PowerSchool
Best Library Reference or Educational Database
- Women's Studies Archive: Voice & Vision, Gale, a part of Cengage Learning
- Learning Explorer, Lesson Planet
- Nexis Uni, LexisNexis / RELX Group
Best PreK / Early Childhood Learning Solution
- Gale Presents: Miss Humblebee's Academy, Gale, a part of Cengage Learning
- MobyMax, MobyMax
- Ready to Learn with Bouncy, Ripple Effects, Inc.
- Three Cheers for Pre-K, Savvas Learning Company
Best Professional Learning Solution for Educators
- Personalized Intelligent PD for Teachers powered by 2gnoMe, 2gno.me
- Brightspace, D2L
- HMH Online Professional Learning, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
- ELTeach 3.0, National Geographic Learning, a part of Cengage
Best Scholastic Esports Solution K-20
- Healthy Player One, Healthy Software Company
- NASEF - North America Scholastic Esports Federation, Worldwide Scholastic Esports Foundation
Best Social Sciences/Studies Instructional Solution
- ABC-CLIO Databases and Educator Support Site, ABC-CLIO
- Britannica LaunchPacks: Social Studies, Encyclopaedia Britannica
- National Geographic Human Geography A Spatial Perspective Advanced Placement Edition, National Geographic Learning, a part of Cengage
- National Geographic World History Voyages of Exploration, National Geographic Learning, a part of Cengage
- US History Interactive ©2022 / World History Interactive ©2022, Savvas Learning Company
Best Solution for English as a Second Language
- The Alef Platform, Alef Education
- Raz-Plus ELL Edition, Learning A-Z
- Rosetta Stone English, Lexia Learning Systems, Inc.
- MobyMax, MobyMax
Best Solution for Students with Special Needs
- Brightspace, D2L
- MobyMax, MobyMax
- Unique Learning System, n2y
- Otsimo Special Education, Otsimo
Best Student Learning Capacity-Building Solution
- MobyMax, MobyMax
- Positivity, n2y
- Reading Plus, Reading Plus
- Rethink Ed Social and Emotional Learning and Mental Health, Rethink Ed
Best Summative Assessment Solution
- AEFIS, AEFIS
- MobyMax, MobyMax
- uCertify LEARN, uCertify
Best Tool for Student Creation or Expression
- LumieLabs, Encyclopedia Britannica
- WURRLYedu, WURRLYedu
Best Use of Artificial Intelligence in EdTech
- VirtualAdvisor, CampusLogic
- Teacher's Assistant and Flexi the Student Tutor, CK-12 Foundation
- Video L10N, HapYak
- Amira Learning, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
Best Use of Emerging Technology for Learning
- The Alef Platform, Alef Education
- MobyMax, MobyMax
Best Virtual Lab
- Gizmos, ExploreLearning
- The Practice Labs Virtual Lab Environment, Practice Labs Systems Limited
- uCertify LAB, uCertify
- vSim for Nursing, Wolters Kluwer
Best Virtual Learning Solution
- Edgenuity Instructional Services, Edgenuity Inc.
- FEV Tutor - Live 1:1 Online Tutoring, FEV Tutor
- Canvas Learning Management Platform, Instructure
- The Learning Ally Audiobook Solution, Learning Ally
- Connect for Anatomy & Physiology, McGraw-Hill
- uCertify LEARN, uCertify
- Lippincott® CoursePoint+, Wolters Kluwer
About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards
The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.
About Software and Information Industry Association (SIIA)
SIIA is the only professional organization connecting more than 700 data, financial information, education technology, specialized content and publishing, and health technology companies. Our diverse members manage the global financial markets, develop software that solves today's challenges through technology, provide critical information that helps inform global businesses large and small, and innovate for better health care and personal wellness outcomes.
