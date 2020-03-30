WASHINGTON, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of the 35th anniversary of the SIIA CODiE Awards, the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA) today announces the 157 education technology finalists. These finalists were selected by judges from a pool of 577 entries and represent the most innovative and impactful applications and products from software developers, content, media, online learning services and related technologies.
This year's program features 35 education technology categories, several of which are new or updated to reflect the latest industry trends. With an abundance of caution in light of the COViD-19 pandemic, SIIA has decided to move the 2020 CODiE Awards online. Education Technology category winners will now be announced during an online winner announcement celebration May 19, 2020.
"Now in their 35th year, the CODiE Awards once again place a global spotlight on the most exciting and transformative products for the education technology, B2B software, information and media industries," said Jeff Joseph, President of SIIA. "These finalists join a long and distinguished list of products that have revolutionized the B2B market. We send our congratulations to each of the honorees."
The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-reviewed awards program. Educators and administrators serve as judges for the first-round review of all nominees. Their scores determine the SIIA CODiE Award finalists and account for 80% of the overall score. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products. The scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners. Details about each finalist are listed at https://www.siia.net/codie/2020-Finalists.
2020 CODiE AWARD EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY FINALISTS
Best Administrative Solution
- Abre, Abre
- StudentForms, CampusLogic
- RYCOR, Rycor
- SignUpGenius, SignUpGenius
Best Coding & Computational Thinking Solution
- Scottie Go! for education, Becreo Technologies Sp. z.o.o.
- Code Avengers, Code Avengers
- Coding Fundamentals, Florida Virtual School
- SPIKE Prime, LEGO Education
- Ozobot Classroom, Ozobot
Best Collaborative Community Solution for Educators
- edWeb.net, edWeb.net
- ParentSquare, ParentSquare
- RaaWee K12 Truancy & Dropout Prevention System (TDPS 2.0), RaaWee K12 Solutions
- SchoolStatus, SchoolStatus
Best College & Career Readiness Solution
- Campus Management CampusNexus Occupation Insight, Campus Management Corporation
- MINDTAP COLLECTIONS for Microsoft ® Office 365 ® & Office 2019, Cengage Learning
- ALEKS Placement, Prep and Learning, McGraw-Hill Education
- The VitaNavis® Platform, The Myers-Briggs Company
- uCertify LEARN, uCertify
- Wiley Efficient Learning, Wiley
- Xello, Xello
Best Content Authoring Development or Curation Solution
- Share My Lesson, American Federation of Teachers
- CapsimInbox®, Capsim Management Simulations Inc
- MindTap for Biology, Cengage Learning
- VizZle, Monarch Teaching Technologies
Best Cross-Curricular Solution
- MINDTAP COLLECTIONS for Microsoft ® Office 365 ® & Office 2019, Cengage Learning
- MobyMax, MobyMax
- Ozobot Classroom, Ozobot
- uCertify LEARN, uCertify
Best Data Solution
- CatchOn, CatchOn & ENA
- ClassLink Analytics, ClassLink, Inc.
- The Brightspace learning platform by D2L, D2L Inc.
- Hoonuit, Hoonuit
- n2y Positivity, n2y
- PowerSchool Performance Matters, PowerSchool
- Schoolzilla, Renaissance Learning
- EvaluationKIT by Watermark, Watermark
Best Education Cloud-Based Solution
- Abre, Abre
- CatchOn, CatchOn & ENA
- ClassLink LaunchPad, ClassLink, Inc.
- MobyMax, MobyMax
- n2y Total Solution, n2y
- ClassFlow, Promethean, Inc.
- myON, Renaissance Learning
- Scholastic Literacy Pro, Scholastic
Best Educational App
- The Brightspace learning platform by D2L, D2L Inc.
- IXL, IXL Learning
- Quizlet, Quizlet
Best Emerging Education Technology Solution for Administrators
- VirtualAdvisor, CampusLogic
- CatchOn, CatchOn & ENA
- MobyMax, MobyMax
- Travel Registry, Terra Dotta
- EdOptim, WONKSKNOW LLC
Best Emerging Instructional Technology Solution
- BlueStreak Math, BlueStreak Education, Inc
- CapsimInbox®, Capsim Management Simulations Inc
- Gale Digital Scholar Lab, Gale, a part of Cengage Learning
- Mindsets Challenges, Mindsets Learning
- MobyMax, MobyMax
- PracticePerfect, Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory US
Best ESL, ELL or World Language Acquisition Solution
- Our World Second Edition Online Learning Platform, Cengage Learning
- Raz-Plus ELL Edition, Learning A-Z
- n2y SymbolStix PRIME, n2y
- myON, Renaissance Learning
Best Formative Student Assessment Solution
- i-Ready, Curriculum Associates, Inc.
- GoReact, GoReact
- Matific, Matific
- ALEKS Placement, Prep and Learning, McGraw-Hill Education
- Itematica, Mentoring Minds
Best Game-Based Curriculum Solution
- Amplify Reading, Amplify Education, Inc.
- BlueStreak Math, BlueStreak Education, Inc
- ExploreLearning Reflex, ExploreLearning
- CoderZ Cyber Robotics 102 Curriculum, Intelitek
- ST Math, MIND Research Institute
Best Instructional Solution in Non-Core Areas
- eDynamic Learning Elective Courses, eDynamic Learning
- AchieveWORKS Skills, Human eSources
- Keyboarding Without Tears, Learning Without Tears
- uCertify LEARN, uCertify
- zyBooks, Wiley
Best K-12 Learning Management Solution (LMS)
- The Brightspace learning platform by D2L, D2L Inc.
- Edgenuity Student Learning Experience, Edgenuity Inc.
- Squirrel AI Learning Intelligent Adaptive Learning System, Squirrel AI Learning by Yixue Group
Best Learning Capacity-Building Solution
- Exact Path, Edmentum
- IXL, IXL Learning
- MobyMax, MobyMax
- n2y Total Solution, n2y
- n2y Unique Learning System, n2y
Best Library Reference or Educational Database
- ABC-CLIO Solutions, ABC-CLIO
- Credo Reference: Academic Core, Infobase Company
- Learning Explorer, Lesson Planet
- Nexis Uni, LexisNexis Group
Best Mathematics Instructional Solution for Grades 9-12 & Higher Education
- Knowre Math, KnowRe
- ALEKS for Math, McGraw-Hill Education
- Knewton Alta, Wiley
- New WileyPLUS, Wiley
Best Mathematics Instructional Solution for Grades PreK-8
- BlueStreak Math, BlueStreak Education, Inc
- ExploreLearning Reflex, ExploreLearning
- Innovative Intervention & Prep (Live 1:1 Instruction), FEV Tutor
- Imagine Math PreK-8, Imagine Learning, Inc.
- MobyMax, MobyMax
Best PreK / Early Childhood Learning Solution
- Emotional ABCs Classroom, Emotional ABC's
- Coding Express, LEGO Education
- Scholastic F.I.R.S.T., An Adventure on Ooka Island, Scholastic
- Waterford UPSTART, Waterford Institute
Best Professional Learning Solution for Faculty & Administrative Staff
Best Reading/Writing/Literature Instructional Solution for Grades 9-12 & Higher Education
- Writable® with HMH Into Literature®, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
- Lexia PowerUp Literacy, Lexia Learning Systems, Inc.
- StrongMind Curriculum, StrongMind
Best Reading/Writing/Literature Instructional Solution for Grades PreK-8
- Guided Readers, Guided Readers, Inc.
- Imagine Reading, Imagine Learning, Inc.
- IXL, IXL Learning
- MobyMax, MobyMax
Best Science Instructional Solution for Grades 9-12 and Higher Education
- STEMscopes™ NGSS 3D, Accelerate Learning Inc.
- MindTap for Biology, Cengage Learning
- ALEKS for Chemistry, McGraw-Hill Education
Best Science Instructional Solution for Grades PreK-8
- STEMscopes™ NGSS 3D, Accelerate Learning Inc.
- Britannica LaunchPacks: Science, Encyclopedia Britannica, Inc.
- ExploreLearning Gizmos, ExploreLearning
- ExploreLearning Science4Us, ExploreLearning
Best Social Learning Platform for Students
- Emotional ABCs Classroom, Emotional ABC's
- Rethink Ed Social and Emotional Learning and Mental Health, Rethink Autism, Inc.
Best Social Sciences or Social Studies Instructional Solution
- Britannica LaunchPacks: Social Studies, Encyclopedia Britannica, Inc.
- Project Imagine World History, Pearson
- Youth in World War II, WGBH
Best Solution for Exceptional Students
- MobyMax, MobyMax
- VizZle, Monarch Teaching Technologies
- n2y News-2-You, n2y
- n2y Total Solution, n2y
- n2y Unique Learning System, n2y
Best STEM Instructional Solution for Grades 9-12 and Higher Education
- STEMscopes™ NGSS 3D, Accelerate Learning Inc.
- MindTap for Technology for Success, Cengage Learning
- Manufacture Your Future, Discovery Education
- ExploreLearning Gizmos, ExploreLearning
- New WileyPLUS, Wiley
Best STEM Instructional Solution for Grades PK-8
- STEMscopes™ NGSS 3D, Accelerate Learning Inc.
- Girls Get STEM: Unleash Your Inner Scientist, Discovery Education
- Coding Fundamentals, Florida Virtual School
- Science A-Z, Learning A-Z
- MobyMax, MobyMax
Best Summative Student Assessment Solution
- Moby.Read, Analytic Measures Inc
- MobyMax, MobyMax
- Star Assessments, Renaissance Learning
Best Tool for Student Creation or Expression
- LumieLabs, Encyclopedia Britannica, Inc.
- SPIKE Prime, LEGO Education
- WURRLYedu, WURRLYedu
Best Use of Emerging Technology for Learning in Education
- Alef Platform, Alef Education
- ClassLink LaunchPad, ClassLink, Inc.
- Amira Learning, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
- REDPEN Coding, KYOWON
- MobyMax, MobyMax
- Real-Time Transcription (CART), Verbit
Best Virtual Learning Solution
- Blackboard Ally, Blackboard Inc.
- EdOptions Academy, Edmentum
- MobyMax, MobyMax
- n2y Total Solution, n2y
- uCertify LAB, uCertify
About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards
The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.
About Software and Information Industry Association (SIIA)
SIIA is an umbrella association representing 800+ technology, data and media companies globally. Industry leaders work through SIIA's divisions to address issues and challenges that impact their industry segments with the goal of driving innovation and growth for the industry and each member company. This is accomplished through in-person and online business development opportunities, peer networking, corporate education, intellectual property protection and government relations. For more information, visit siia.net.