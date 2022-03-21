SAN DIEGO, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Silanna Semiconductor, The Power Density Leader, and smart socket outlet specialist Smarter Living, have announced the world's smallest 65W in-wall GaN (gallium nitride) fast charger. Measuring just 42mm x 42mm x 30mm, the new 3510PDFE charger is built around Silanna's SZ1131 active clamp flyback (ACF) controller and is the first in a series of small form factor wall sockets that Smarter Living will be providing for global markets.
Smarter Living's 3510PDFE 65W charger provides a single USB output, delivers power delivery (PD) voltage outputs of 5V, 9V, 12V, 15V and 20V and supports Programmable Power Supply (PPS) charging. Output currents are up to 3.25A. The socket is designed for fixed installations and is fully compliant with international IEC-EN 62368-1 electrical safety standards.
Featuring the industry's highest level of integration, Silanna's SZ1131 incorporates an adaptive digital PWM controller, ultra-high-voltage (UHV) active clamp FET, active clamp gate driver and startup regulator. Efficiencies of up to 95% across universal (90Vac – 265Vac) input voltages and varying loads and ultra-low no-load power of less than 20mW enable smaller form factors and reduce overall energy consumption.
Discussing the launch of the new 65W in-wall charger, Smarter Living CEO Jean-Paul Otto, comments: "The demand for wall-mounted USB charging outlets is growing rapidly and customers are expecting increasingly higher output powers in the smallest form factors. Partnering with Silanna Semiconductor allows us to rapidly develop a series of charging sockets that address these requirements by offering high-performance, efficient and compact charging solutions that can quickly and easily be deployed across a variety of markets."
Mark Drucker, Silanna Semiconductor's CEO, adds: "The SZ1131 ACF controller is designed to help manufacturers deliver the high-performance fast charging demanded by power-hungry mobile phones, tablets, notebooks and gaming consoles with the smallest form factor and the lowest energy requirements. By working closely with Smarter Living, we have been able to bring these benefits to the world's smallest wall-mounted 65W GaN charger."
The 3510PDFE has been tested by third-party testing laboratory DEKRA in accordance with the latest IEC and EN test requirements to demonstrate full compliance with current low voltage and EMC directives. Future products in the Smarter Living wall-mounted USB charger series will include 30W and 45W options with single and dual USB Type-C ports.
A member of Silanna Semiconductor's family of CO2 Smart Power™ technologies, the SZ1131 addresses the ultimate power management challenge facing engineers by simplifying design and improving performance while addressing environmental sustainability goals through more efficient energy use. The controller provides the ease-of-design of a simple flyback controller with all the benefits of an ACF design, including recycling the leakage inductance energy of the flyback transformer and limiting the primary FET drain voltage spike during the turn-off events. Employing Silanna Semiconductor's OptiModeTM digital control architecture, the SZ1131 adjusts the device's mode of operation on a cycle-by-cycle basis to maintain high efficiency, low EMI, fast dynamic load regulation, and other key power supply parameters in response to varying line voltage and load.
3510PDFE Key Features
- Input voltage range: 220-250Vac
- Input terminals: screw terminals feasible for flexible and rigid supply wiring
- Over voltage category: OVC III
- Output power: 65W
- Output voltages: 5.0/9.0/12.0/15.0 and 20.0Vdc
- Output current: 3.0A and 3.25A
- Profiles: USB-C PD and PPS
- Dimensions: 42x42x30mm
- Method of installation: for fixed permanent installations
- Certification: IECEE CB-Scheme, KEMA-KEUR and VDE (Pending)
SZ1131 Key Features
- Integrated UHV active clamp FET, active clamp driver and start-up regulator
- Capable of over 95% efficiency
- Flat efficiency across universal (90Vac to 265Vac) input voltage and load
- Less than 20mW system no-load power consumption
- OptiMode™ cycle-by-cycle adaptive digital control
- Self-tuning valley mode switching (VMS)
- Multi-mode operation (burst mode, QR, VMS)
- More than 6 dB EMI margin
- OTP, OVP, OCP, OPP, output short circuit and transformer saturation protection
- Up to 65W output power with universal input and 100W+ output power with front-end PFC
- 16-pin SOIC package
- CO2 Smart Power by Silanna Semiconductor
Availability:
The 3510PDFE is available now in limited quantities for sampling. General market availability is scheduled for September 2022.
About Silanna Semiconductor: The Power Density Leader.
Delivering on the ultimate Power Management challenge of best-in-class power density and efficiency performance that delights customers with unprecedented BoM savings. Silanna Semiconductor's AC/DC and DC/DC power converter ICs are driving key innovations in Travel Adapters, Laptop Adapters, Appliance Power, Smart Metering, Computing, Lighting, Industrial Power, and Display Power utilizing the latest digital and analog control and device technologies. In addition to our global engineering sales force, customers are supported by regional design centers and online tools. 'Power Density Hero' is an online design tool where customers input their power needs and instantly receive a complete design, schematic, and 'Bill of Materials' (BOM). The Asian Center of Excellence (ACE) has a dedicated team of power system engineers to support our customers in their application specific design needs.
Silanna Semiconductor, with its family of CO2 Smart Power™ ICs, offers technologies that will benefit the planet and the people on it by delivering best-in-class power density and efficiency. Silanna Semiconductor, headquartered in San Diego, CA, is a privately-held semiconductor company, and has global facilities supporting customers with design centers and offices in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.
About Smarter Living: Power by Design.
Established in 2014, Smarter Living focuses on designing and providing highly innovative smart socket-outlets and USB charging solutions primarily for the professional European installation market.
Smarter Living is the market leader for German-type socket outlets with built-in USB chargers and the company's solutions, which are the smallest, most high-performance in the industry , are certified by the strictest standards of German VDE.
All Smarter Living products are proudly designed by an in-house engineering team in the Netherlands and offered through various professional channels, including white-label and OEM/ODM solutions for three of the top five German socket outlet manufacturers. Smarter Living has been awarded multiple iF Design Awards.
Smarter Living, headquartered in Dordrecht, the Netherlands is privately held and works with production facilities in China, the Netherlands and Germany, supporting leading OEM customers all over Europe.
