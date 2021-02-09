SAN DIEGO, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Silanna Semiconductor, The Power Density Leader, today announced the full production release of the industry-leading expanded portfolio of Active Clamp Flyback Controllers (ACF). Silanna Semiconductor focuses on the ultimate Power Management challenges with the best-in-class power density and efficiency that delight customers with unprecedented BoM savings. First announced in April 2020, Silanna Semiconductor has achieved full production release of the SZ1110, a 33W Integrated Active Clamp Flyback Controller, delivering on the customer expectations and market penetration by dominating the ACF market.
The SZ1110 devices are Active Clamp Flyback PWM Controllers that are rated for up to 33W output power and integrate an adaptive digital PWM controller and the following Ultra High-Voltage (UHV) components: An Active Clamp FET, Active Clamp Gate Driver and a Startup Regulator. This unprecedented level of integration facilitates designing efficient, high-power-density adapters with low BoM cost to satisfy power-hungry mobile phones, tablets, notebooks and video game consoles.
The SZ1110 (33W) alongside the SZ1130 (65W) which was announced in full production last year has seen exceptional customer demand and continues to grow. The technical sales team has been working directly with customers' designs demonstrating the ACF controllers, delivering over 94% efficiency from an all-silicon design, while achieving 30W/in3 power density at 65W using SZ1130 and 21.5 W/in3 power density at 30W using SZ1110, for universal input AC/DC power adapters.
"In last September we announced the full production of the SZ1130 and after an incredible customer and industry response we focused on adding full production availability of the SZ1110," said Mark Drucker, CEO of Silanna Semiconductor. "It is of extreme importance to us that we provide our customers with state-of-the-art power supply solutions so they can confidently reach goals of record-high efficiency and power density while reducing BOM cost. The full production of the SZ1110 allows us to deliver on this message."
"Customers are delighted to know that our 30W USB-PD reference design using SZ1110 is achieving 20% higher power density from an all-silicon design compared to the state-of-the-art higher cost GaN based products in the market," said Ahsan Zaman, Director of Marketing. "The reference design demonstrates how well-suited the SZ1110 is for high power density AC/DC power adapters while keeping the BOM costs low. SZ1110 is designed for up to 33W output power, including USB-PD and Quick Charge applications."
The devices provide the ease-of-design of a simple flyback controller with all the benefits of an ACF design, including recycling of the leakage inductance energy of the flyback transformer and limiting the primary FET drain voltage spike during the turn-off events. Employing Silanna's OptiModeTM digital control architecture, the SZ1110 and SZ1130 adjust the device's mode of operation on a cycle-by-cycle basis to maintain high efficiency, low EMI, fast dynamic load regulation and other key power supply parameters in response to varying line voltage and load.
SZ1110 and SZ1130-based AC/DC power supplies easily meet the stringent DoE and CoC efficiency and are fully supported by the Silanna Semiconductor's Asian Center of Excellence (ACE) design support center.
Key Features:
- Integrated UHV Active Clamp FET, Active Clamp Driver, and Start-up Regulator
- Capable of Over 93% Efficiency
- Flat Efficiency Across Universal (90 - 265 Vac) Input Voltage and Load
- Up to 146 kHz Switching Frequency Operation
- OptiMode™ Cycle-by-Cycle Adaptive Digital Control
- Self-Tuning Valley Mode Switching (VMS)
- Multi-Mode Operation (Burst Mode, QR, VMS)
- > 6dB EMI Margin
- OTP, OVP, OCP, OPP and Output Short Circuit Protections
- Up to 33W Output Power
- 16-pin SOIC Package
Applications:
- High Power Density AC/DC Power Supplies
- High Efficiency Power Adapters
- USB-PD/QC AC/DC Power Adapters
- Battery Chargers for Mobile Devices
All of Silanna's product designs are fully supported by Silanna Semiconductor's Asian Center of Excellence (ACE) design support center. All this, alongside the extensive AC/DC and DC/DC products, are available at the demo room at https://www.powerdensity.com. In addition to our global engineering sales force, customers are supported by regional design centers and our online tool 'Power Density Hero' where customers input their power needs and instantly receive a complete design, schematic, and 'Bill of Materials' (BOM). The new 30W USB-PD reference design using SZ1110 demonstrates performance results utilizing all-silicon system design know-how (read more).
About Silanna Semiconductor: The Power Density Leader. Delivering on the ultimate Power Management challenge of best-in-class power density and efficiency performance that delights customers with unprecedented BoM savings. Silanna Semiconductor's AC/DC and DC/DC power converter ICs are driving key innovations in Travel Adapters, Laptop Adapters, Appliance Power, Smart Metering, Computing, Lighting, Industrial Power, and Display Power utilizing the latest digital and analog control and device technologies.
