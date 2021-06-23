SAN DIEGO, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Silanna Semiconductor, The Power Density Leader, has extended its CO2 Smart Power™ family of wide-voltage, high-frequency point of load converters with a 100W device targeting USB-PD applications designed to deliver industry-leading efficiency.
Silanna Semiconductor focuses on ultimate power management challenges with devices that combine best-in-class power density and efficiency performance with unprecedented BoM savings. Operating at a switching speed of 667kHz, the SZDL3105B fully-integrated DC/DC converter (buck regulator) can supply up to 5 amps and 100 watts of output power. It accommodates industry-leading wide input and output ranges that support up to 27VDC input and is supplied in a tiny 4mm x 4mm QFN package.
Tim Wilhelm, Director of Marketing, explained, "Higher switching frequency means a smaller, lower cost, higher performing output filter that has delighted the clients we have sampled. The SZDPL3105B device enables ground-breaking efficiencies in the smallest size and weight designs. Our support tools give customers the flexibility and confidence to quickly increase the performance efficiency. This ultimately increases power density with volumes approaching 12% of that required by low-frequency competitive solutions. The SZDL3105 significantly reduces BOM cost, design cycles and time to market."
The SZDL3105B has unique features that optimize its performance in USB port power supply applications. Extremely low operating power dissipation enables the very low no-load power that is an important specification for regulatory certification. Internal and external feedback resistor divider flexibility supports custom design, while a momentary internal feedback path allows for clean and well-controlled start-up operation until external USB port controllers can bias themselves and smoothly take over control of the output voltage.
"At Silanna Semiconductor we have the mantra 'Power Management Re-Imagined' and the SZDL3105B is one more example of how we approach the challenges of size and cost completely differently than our competitors," said Mark Drucker, CEO of Silanna Semiconductor. "Our design team increased the operating frequency and maintained the highest efficiency and power density, which allows unheard of size and cost reductions. We are witnessing some fantastic customer reactions, which have resulted in a large number of early design wins particularly in USB-PD applications. We are building a stable of CO2 Smart Power devices and it's exciting to see our design teams focus on the end-to-end power solutions with complementary DC/DC and AC/DC product families that achieve best-in-class efficiency."
SZDL3105B Key Features:
- Optimal for USB-PD and fast charging USB ports
- Up to 100W USB-PD ports
- 667kHz switching frequency for compact designs
- 3.3V to 21V output at 5A (covers USB-PD 3.0 and PPS applications)
- 7V to 27V Input
- Dual input LDOs (VIN and VOUT) for product bias optimizes overall efficiency
- Space saving 4mm x 4mm QFN package
- CO2 Smart Power by Silanna Semiconductor
Key Applications
- USB-PD and fast charging power adapters
- High power density DC/DC power supplies
- High-efficiency power adapters
- Battery chargers for mobile devices
Availability:
SZDL3105B devices are being sampled to key accounts and will be fully released in the second half of 2021. More information is available at https://www.powerdensity.com or by contacting sales@silannasemi.com
About Silanna Semiconductor: The Power Density Leader. Delivering on the ultimate Power Management challenge of best-in-class power density and efficiency performance that delights customers with unprecedented BoM savings. Silanna Semiconductor's AC/DC and DC/DC power converter ICs are driving key innovations in Travel Adapters, Laptop Adapters, Appliance Power, Smart Metering, Computing, Lighting, Industrial Power, and Display Power utilizing the latest digital and analog control and device technologies. In addition to our global engineering sales force, customers are supported by regional design centers and online tools. 'Power Density Hero' is an online design tool where customers input their power needs and instantly receive a complete design, schematic, and 'Bill of Materials' (BOM). The Asian Center of Excellence (ACE) has a dedicated team of power system engineers to support our customers in their application specific design needs.
Silanna Semiconductor, with its family of CO2 Smart Power™ ICs, offers technologies that will benefit the planet and the people on it by delivering best-in-class power density and efficiency.
Silanna Semiconductor, headquartered in San Diego, CA, is a privately-held semiconductor company, and has global facilities supporting customers with design centers and offices in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.
