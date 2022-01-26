SAN DIEGO, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Silanna Semiconductor, The Power Density Leader, has announced the full production release of an integrated active clamp flyback (ACF) controller that reduces the operational and no-load/ stand-by power consumption of high-efficiency chargers and adapters while driving down component count, BOM cost and size. Originally announced in September 2021, the SZ1131 ACF controller is now being delivered in volume to customers developing ultra-high-density power adapters with ratings up to 120W.
Featuring the industry's highest level of integration, the SZ1131 incorporates an adaptive digital PWM controller, ultra-high-voltage (UHV) active clamp FET, active clamp gate driver and startup regulator. Efficiencies of up to 95% across universal (90Vac – 265Vac) input voltages and varying loads and ultra-low no-load power of less than 20mW (including USB-PD applications) enable smaller form factors and reduce overall energy consumption. Customer applications are high-efficiency and high-power-density adapters of up to 65W output power with universal input and 120W output power with PFC-support applications - including single-port and multi-port USB-PD fast chargers. SZ1131 works seamlessly with Gan, Super Junction Silicon and other FET technologies to offer the best-in-class performance at a competitive BOM cost. A series of GaN- and Silicon-based reference designs are currently available on the website (https://powerdensity.com/reference-design/) to help engineers quickly and easily develop the industry's most efficient and highest power density power adapters. The list of production ready reference designs will continue to grow in coming weeks with more single-port and multi-port USB-PD reference designs targeting various power levels.
The SZ1131 is a member of Silanna Semiconductor's family of CO2 Smart Power™ technologies. These technologies address the ultimate power management challenge facing engineers by simplifying design and improving performance while addressing environmental sustainability goals through more efficient energy use.
Mark Drucker, Silanna Semiconductor's CEO, comments: "We have seen significant demand for the SZ1131 from companies looking to reduce the size and weight of fast chargers and adapters while delivering the high performance demanded by power-hungry mobile phones, tablets, notebooks and gaming consoles. With our ramp-up in production we can meet the volume delivery requirements of these customers as they take their products from concept to mass market."
The SZ1131 provides the ease-of-design of a simple flyback controller with all the benefits of an ACF design, including recycling the leakage inductance energy of the flyback transformer and limiting the primary FET drain voltage spike during the turn-off events. Employing Silanna Semiconductor's OptiModeTM digital control architecture, the SZ1131 adjusts the device's mode of operation on a cycle-by-cycle basis to maintain high efficiency, low EMI, fast dynamic load regulation, and other key power supply parameters in response to varying line voltage and load.
Chargers for smartphones and laptops are often left plugged in, even if they are only charging for a few hours at a time. By focusing on extending efficiency margins against CoC, DoE and other regulatory requirements and driving down no-load power the SZ1131 delivers best-in-industry efficiency under varying line, load and temperature conditions at the same time as minimizing 'vampire' power.
Supplied in a 16-pin SOIC package, the SZ1131 offers protection against over-temperature, over-voltage, over-current, over-power and short circuit conditions, and transformer core saturation faults without the need for additional external components.
SZ1131 Key Features
- Integrated UHV active clamp FET, active clamp driver and start-up regulator
- Capable of over 95% efficiency
- Flat efficiency across universal (90Vac to 265Vac) input voltage and load
- Less than 20mW system no-load power consumption
- OptiMode™ cycle-by-cycle adaptive digital control
- Self-tuning valley mode switching (VMS)
- Multi-mode operation (burst mode, QR, VMS)
- More than 6 dB EMI margin
- OTP, OVP, OCP, OPP, output short circuit and transformer saturation protection
- Up to 65W output power with universal input and 100W+ output power with front-end PFC
- 16-pin SOIC package
- CO2 Smart Power by Silanna Semiconductor
Applications
- High power density AC/DC power supplies
- High-efficiency power adapters
- Single-port and multi-port USB-PD/QC AC/DC power adapters
- Battery chargers for mobile devices
Availability:
Sample information and live demonstrations are available at https://www.powerdensity.com. For pricing inquiries, contact sales@silanna.com.
About Silanna Semiconductor: The Power Density Leader. Delivering on the ultimate Power Management challenge of best-in-class power density and efficiency performance that delights customers with unprecedented BoM savings. Silanna Semiconductor's AC/DC and DC/DC power converter ICs are driving key innovations in Travel Adapters, Laptop Adapters, Appliance Power, Smart Metering, Computing, Lighting, Industrial Power, and Display Power utilizing the latest digital and analog control and device technologies. In addition to our global engineering sales force, customers are supported by regional design centers and online tools. 'Power Density Hero' is an online design tool where customers input their power needs and instantly receive a complete design, schematic, and 'Bill of Materials' (BOM). The Asian Center of Excellence (ACE) has a dedicated team of power system engineers to support our customers in their application specific design needs.
Silanna Semiconductor, with its family of CO2 Smart Power™ ICs, offers technologies that will benefit the planet and the people on it by delivering best-in-class power density and efficiency. Silanna Semiconductor, headquartered in San Diego, CA, is a privately-held semiconductor company, and has global facilities supporting customers with design centers and offices in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.
