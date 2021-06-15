SAN DIEGO, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Silanna Semiconductor, The Power Density Leader, has unveiled CO2 Smart Power™, a new brand that emphasizes the company's commitment to technologies that not only simplify design and improve performance but also benefit the environment through more efficient energy use.
A growing global demand for electricity combined with an urgent need to drive down carbon emissions is putting OEMs under significant pressure to create products that deliver improved performance and enhanced functionality but use less energy, both during operation and in standby mode. With a focus on minimizing both operational power and standby 'vampire' power drain, Silanna Semiconductor's CO2 Smart Power branded ICs are specifically designed to help application designers and engineers achieve these conflicting goals.
Commenting on the launch of the new brand, Mark Drucker, Silanna Semiconductor's CEO, states: "Our aim has always been to deliver best-in-class power density and efficiency performance. With CO2 Smart Power we are re-enforcing our commitment to this philosophy and underlining the fact that it is only by making better use of energy that we will collectively address the challenge of meeting rising demand for electricity while driving down harmful greenhouse gas emissions.
"From chargers and travel adaptors to industrial and appliance power, the CO2 Smart Power brand will give users confidence that a product has been specifically designed for optimum performance and efficiency during operation and to minimize so-called vampire power drain when on standby."
From today, all of Silanna Semiconductor's AC/DC and DC/DC power converter ICs will fall under the company's CO2 Smart Power brand. These devices include ultra-compact, high-frequency point-of-load DC/DC converters that offer unrivalled efficiency and power density and the world's first fully integrated active clamp flyback controllers, which can operate at efficiencies of up to 95%.
Among the target applications for CO2 Smart Power technologies are travel adapters, laptop adapters, appliance power, smart metering, computing, lighting, industrial power, and display power.
About Silanna Semiconductor: The Power Density Leader. Delivering on the ultimate Power Management challenge of best-in-class power density and efficiency performance that delights customers with unprecedented BoM savings. Silanna Semiconductor's AC/DC and DC/DC power converter ICs are driving key innovations in Travel Adapters, Laptop Adapters, Appliance Power, Smart Metering, Computing, Lighting, Industrial Power, and Display Power utilizing the latest digital and analog control and device technologies. In addition to our global engineering sales force, customers are supported by regional design centers and online tools. 'Power Density Hero' is an online design tool where customers input their power needs and instantly receive a complete design, schematic, and 'Bill of Materials' (BOM). The Asian Center of Excellence (ACE) has a dedicated team of power system engineers to support our customers in their application specific design needs.
Silanna Semiconductor, with its family of CO2 Smart Power ICs, offers technologies that will benefit the planet and the people on it by delivering best-in-class power density and efficiency.
Silanna Semiconductor, headquartered in San Diego, CA, is a privately-held semiconductor company, and has global facilities supporting customers with design centers and offices in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.
