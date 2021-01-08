silicon_labs_Logo.jpg
By Silicon Labs

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB), a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for a smarter, more connected world, today announced that it plans to release fourth quarter 2020 financial results on Wednesday, February 3, 2021. An earnings conference call will follow the release at 7:30 a.m. Central Time. The call will be webcast from the Investor Relations section of the company's website at silabs.com.

A replay will be available after the call on the investor page of the website listed above or by calling +1 877-344-7529 (US) or +1 412-317-0088 (International) and entering access code 10151065. The replay will be available through March 3, 2021.

Silicon Labs
