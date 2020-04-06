AUSTIN, Texas, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB), a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for a smarter, more connected world, announced today that due to the emerging public health impact of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic, the location of its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (Annual Meeting) has been changed. The Annual Meeting will be held in a virtual meeting format only via live webcast available at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/SLAB2020. As previously announced, the Annual Meeting will be held on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time. To be admitted to the Annual Meeting and to ask questions, stockholders must enter the control number found on their proxy card, voting instruction form or notice previously received.
As described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting, you are entitled to vote in the Annual Meeting if you were a stockholder as of the close of business on February 26, 2020, the record date, or hold a legal proxy for the meeting provided by your bank, broker or nominee.
Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB) is a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for a smarter, more connected world. Our award-winning technologies are shaping the future of the Internet of Things, Internet infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer and automotive markets. Our world-class engineering team creates products focused on performance, energy savings, connectivity and simplicity. silabs.com
