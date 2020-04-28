AUSTIN, Texas and SAN JOSE, Calif., April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB), a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for a smarter, more connected world, today announced the completion of its acquisition of Redpine Signals' Wi-Fi® and Bluetooth® business, development center in Hyderabad, India, and extensive patent portfolio for $308 million in cash.
"This acquisition brings critical connectivity technology and talent to help us accelerate our low-power Wi-Fi connectivity roadmap for the Internet of Things while increasing scale and breadth," said Tyson Tuttle, CEO of Silicon Labs. "The world increasingly depends on wireless technology to stay connected. The acquired Redpine connectivity business enables people, teams and businesses around the world to remain safe, productive and in touch."
Redpine's low-power Wi-Fi assets and intellectual property provide important technology for IoT connectivity. Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), the latest evolution of the Wi-Fi standard, is designed to meet the low power, performance, security and interoperability requirements needed in environments with hundreds or thousands of connected IoT devices. The integration of Redpine Signals' assets will accelerate Silicon Labs' roadmap for Wi-Fi 6 technology. The acquisition also adds Bluetooth Classic IP for audio applications such as wearables, hearables, voice assistants and smart speakers.
The Redpine Signals acquisition includes an at-scale design center with approximately 200 employees in Hyderabad, India. The addition of Redpine's multidisciplinary, high-performing team will help Silicon Labs scale R&D faster and more efficiently in one of India's most engineering talent-rich regions.
For more information about the Redpine Wi-Fi and Bluetooth products acquired by Silicon Labs, visit silabs.com/redpine-signals.
Silicon Labs
Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB) is a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for a smarter, more connected world. Our award-winning technologies are shaping the future of the Internet of Things, Internet infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer and automotive markets. Our world-class engineering team creates products focused on performance, energy savings, connectivity and simplicity. silabs.com
Redpine Signals
Redpine Signals, Inc., is a global semiconductor and system solutions company founded in 2001 and headquartered in San Jose, California. It is focused on innovative development of ultra-low power and high-performance wireless and MCU products for next-generation IoT, wearable, home automation, medical, industrial and automotive applications.
