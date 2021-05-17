ROSWELL, Ga., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Flip Electronics has signed an agreement with Silicon Labs to distribute its end-of-life (EOL) semiconductor products. Silicon Labs offers the industry's most comprehensive IoT (Internet of Things) ecosystem as a leading provider of silicon, software, and solutions for a smarter, more connected world. Silicon Labs serves tens of thousands of global customers, thousands of applications, and hundreds of leading partners. These include organizations defining the next wave of technology, such as Project Connected Home over IP and Amazon Sidewalk.
Silicon Labs' market-leading wireless and MCU solutions are focused on driving performance, energy savings, and connectivity in a broad range of smart home, industrial, and commercial applications.
"Silicon Labs is an outstanding addition to our product portfolio of industry-leading semiconductor partners," states Jason Murphy, CEO of Flip Electronics. "The markets that Silicon Labs creates solutions for will now have an authorized source to help provide supply chain solutions and to avoid line shutdowns due to obsolete components. As component makers release new products faster, the pace of obsolescence has also increased. OEMs and EMS providers may no longer be able to source a part designed into their equipment. Manufacturers turn to us to source obsolete electronic components and avoid counterfeit parts. We will be there to support them as an ECIA-authorized distributor."
"Our award-winning technologies are shaping the future of the Internet of Things," says John Dixon, VP Global Distribution, Silicon Labs. "The addition of Flip Electronics to our distribution network allows us to further enhance our customer experience with an authorized distributor that supports our EOL and obsolete products and understands unique supply chain needs."
About Flip Electronics
Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Flip Electronics has been an authorized distributor of obsolete semiconductor and electronic components since 2015. Flip works closely with their OEM and contract manufacturer clients and considers every aspect of the logistics and supply chain process while delivering exceptional solutions to best suit clients' needs. These services help avoid costly shutdowns and provide customers with the confidence that they are not dealing in the gray market. Flip assists clients in sourcing, pricing, and delivering all their component needs with industry-leading suppliers and knowledge and supply chain management expertise. Flip's focus on global trends in manufacturing makes it a leader in the electronics industry. Learn more at http://www.flipelectronics.com.
About Silicon Labs
Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB) is a leading provider of silicon, software, and solutions for a smarter, more connected world. Their award-winning technologies are shaping the future of the Internet of
Things. Their world-class engineering team creates products focused on performance, energy savings, connectivity, and simplicity. Learn more at http://www.silabs.com
