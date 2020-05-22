silicon_labs_Logo.jpg
AUSTIN, Texas, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB), a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for a smarter, more connected world, today announced that the company will present at the following investor conferences:

  • Cowen 2020 Virtual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on May 29th. The virtual presentation is scheduled for 11:10 a.m. Eastern Time.
  • Stifel 2020 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference on June 8th. The virtual presentation is scheduled for 3:20 p.m. Eastern Time.

All presentations will be webcast on the Investor Relations page of the company website at silabs.com.

