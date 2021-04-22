SAN JOSE, Calif., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Not since WWII has there been such a catastrophic disruption to the global supply chain as Covid-19 has caused in the last year. Customers are finding themselves with lower budgets, less resources and a lot more work. Companies are struggling to stay competitive in this ever-changing global landscape. KAI was developed to help supply chain professionals reduce the manual, time-consuming tasks so they could focus on the things that really matter.
"The Pandemic has brought to light the need for a product to help companies more effectively manage their supply chains. Our customers needed a solution that could handle the repetitive manual tasks so their experts could put out the fires- and that's why we created KAI."
-Rajen Iyer, Co-Founder, AVYAY Solutions
KAI uses advanced supervised machine learning to adapt as it obtains more data, providing the customer with increasingly accurate results. Using data from any database, KAI was co-developed with customers to ensure the effectiveness, efficiency and usability of the product. This innovative solution has been deployed at fortune 500 companies and is providing considerable ROI for these customers. In the most recent use-case, KAI was used by a customer to reduce the amount of manual product classification by 75%. KAI can be used in conjunction with any global trade or supply chain software, or as a standalone solution. It is a subscription based software solution serving customers large and small all around the world.
AVYAY is a silicon valley based startup disrupting the supply chain industry with cutting edge AI and machine learning technologies. Operating in stealth mode since January 2021, AVYAY Solutions is a spinoff company from Krypt, inc. headquartered in San Jose, California. Founded by Jigish Shah and Rajen Iyer, two serial entrepreneurs who are no strangers to understanding a need in the market and creating a top-quality solution for their customers. Already boasting an impressive roster of customers from Fortune 500 companies, AVYAY Solutions is providing a much-needed boost to the globally disrupted supply chain.
For more information check out the upcoming webinar Using AI to Course Correct Pandemic-Stricken Global Supply Chain or visit the website at AVYAY.Solutions
Contact: Marketing@Avyay.solutions
Media Contact
Chirag, Avyay Solutions, 1 4372194748, marketing@avyay.solutions
SOURCE Avyay Solutions