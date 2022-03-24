STANFORD, Calif., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Silicon Valley Insight (SVI) announced today that Philip Philippides has been appointed as the company's new CEO. An experienced business leader, Philippides brings to the company over 25 years of experience implementing strategic vision, direction and best practices in IT and web consulting for enterprise software companies.
Philippides has served in several go-to-market and customer experience leadership roles throughout his career. Before joining SVI, Philippides served as the group engagement manager of Infosys, where he developed enterprise strategies for customer experience and managed the Americas go-to-market team. Earlier in his career, Philippides managed 150 employees and alliance directors as associate vice president and practice leader at Cognizant Technology Solutions. Before his role with Cognizant, he was a senior manager at Deloitte Consulting, where he generated tens of millions in sales by forming a cross-channel, persona-based customer experience method.
"The opportunity to add to the professionalism of this firm, which was already full of great people, was exciting," Philippides said. "I am very happy to add my experience to a team that is highly competent, dedicated and professional."
In his role so far, Philippides has implemented best practices that are already generating results:
- Launching key strategic initiatives that are on track to triple the company's revenue
- Creating infrastructure, including key technologies, to help the company run more efficiently
- Securing funding to help further these initiatives
"Since the beginning, SVI has been focused on creating innovative solutions that matter for both the world and our clients," said John Yang-Sammataro, founder of Silicon Valley Insight. "We're excited for Philip to push forward this vision in his new role as SVI's CEO. Philip brings decades of strategic enterprise leadership and seasoned professional services experience to SVI's cutting-edge insights and deep technology expertise. He's been a valued advisor of the firm since its early days. We can't wait to see the impact of his full focus on the firm and the team members and clients we serve."
About SVI
Silicon Valley Insight (SVI) is a professional technology consulting firm of business strategists, software engineers and product designers. SVI specializes in end-to-end transformational projects ranging across different product lifecycle stages. SVI is committed to bringing the most advanced engineering capabilities to our clients and creating world-class products. In an ever-changing, ever-accelerating digital world, our commitment remains the same: helping our clients solve their toughest business problems and leverage their biggest opportunities so they do not just survive, but thrive.
