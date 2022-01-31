SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Silicon Valley Quad (SVQ), the syndicate of seasoned investors improving the outcomes for early-stage companies, along with Inventus Capital, a top tier Silicon Valley seed fund, today announced the results of its 2021 Demo Day. The event featured nine startups and attracted more than 170 attendees, with active engagement from participants in Silicon Valley, as well as investors and Fortune 500 executives from around the world.
"It's very rare to find believers who just don't back dreamers but work alongside almost 24*7 to make them great leaders and help them hands-on build great companies. Manu and Raju have helped with hiring, KPIs, growth workshops and more. I can reach them anytime I want and that is super helpful given how fast we are growing," said Shourya Agarwal, CEO and founder of Flam, one of the presenting companies.
Filling a Need
Silicon Valley has no shortage of VC funds or Angel investors. Despite this large capital pool, first-time entrepreneurs have trouble getting complete seed level financings closed. Moreover, VC funds prefer proven entrepreneurs and Angels are not able to provide enough funding to reach meaningful milestones.
"Early-stage entrepreneurs are perpetually seeking small amounts of capital, rather than building their businesses. Real success requires 18-months of capital, as well as the donation of time, networks and expertise," said Kanwal Rekhi, founding partner at SVQ and Inventus Capital, who is also a long-time venture capitalist and the first Indian-American founder and CEO to take a venture-backed company public on the NASDAQ. He continued, "We're committed to identifying and fully financing outstanding entrepreneurs, who are in need of both a solid runway of capital and practical advice to get their companies ready for prime-time VC investments."
SVQ and Inventus Capital provide 18-24 months of seed capital to US incorporated first-time technology entrepreneurs. The syndicate makes $3-3.5 million investments designed to help selected startups focus on building their businesses, instead of fundraising, so they can hit meaningful milestones and attract Series A funding.
"The investment from SVQ and Inventus gave us the critically important capital we needed to bring our no-code monetization platform to technology, financial services and insurance companies," said Jayaram Bhat, CEO of Monetize360. He continued, "Today we're well capitalized, while also having a team of experts to call on. That is priceless. Demo Day was a great opportunity to help share our vision with a broader audience especially our next round of investors."
The Path to Demo Day
"SVQ and Inventus plan to build a portfolio of approximately 32 companies over four years. In 2021, SVQ and Inventus leveraged proprietary dealflow networks with leading universities, Excelerate.it, and accelerators to ultimately back 9 seed-stage companies with high caliber founding teams and the potential for true market disruption," said BV Jagadeesh, a founding partner at SVQ.
SVQ invests in both B2B and B2C startups.
Meet the Startups
Aarna Networks, Zero touch cloud native 5G and edge computing for B2B use cases
Artist on Go, a place where you can set your own rules as a creator by renting salon space when you need it, where you need it
Dresma, product imagery simplified
Flam, a Metaverse social network
InspectHOA, a service platform that takes care of the entire HOA process for homebuyers
Monetize360, a platform designed to provide dynamic and innovative implementation of pricing and business strategy with just a few clicks
Out of the Blue, an AI-driven insights platform that helps monitor and alert business users to changes in performance
Schmooze, come for romance, stay for the memes
SciSpace, all-in-one platform for Research
Meet SVQ & Inventus Capital
The six partners have many decades of entrepreneurial and investing experience. In addition to their full-time SVQ and Inventus roles, the founders leverage decades of prior startup operating experience. They have collectively invested in more than 250 startups, including 7 unicorns.
BV Jagadeesh, Founding Partner SVQ, Partner Inventus Capital. Superpower: Intellect & Execution.
Kanwal Rekhi, Founding Partner SVQ, Founding MD Inventus Capital. Superpower: Distilling complex concepts to their core essence.
Raju Reddy, Founding Partner SVQ, Partner Inventus Capital. Superpower: Organization builder.
Manu Rekhi, Partner SVQ, MD Inventus Capital, co-founder Excelerate.it. Superpower: Connecting disparate dots together.
John Dougery, Partner SVQ, Founding MD Inventus Capital. Superpower: Deeply Analytical.
Raj-Ann Gill, Operating Partner, SVQ. Superpower: Keeping the trains running while raising the team's EQ.
About Silicon Valley Quad (SVQ)
Silicon Valley Quad (SVQ is a syndicate of investors that provides seed capital to US incorporated first-time technology entrepreneurs. SVQ provides ample capital for 18 to 24 months to reach a meaningful milestone, setting companies up to attract venture capital from Series A investors. SVQ invests in both B2B and B2C startups.
About Inventus Capital
Inventus Capital is the first investor in scores of successful startups, including 7 Unicorns, two of which had multi-Unicorn IPOs in 2021. We invest early, and with high conviction, providing as much as $3 million in Seed capital to finance the runway and resources required to attract a meaningful Series A and rapidly scale. We are coaches and collaborators, not referees. We've all been successful entrepreneurs with blue chip operating careers in leading Silicon Valley companies.
About Excelerate
A community of leaders helping startups succeed. Excelerate uses a unique process and dedicated expert team to identify the most promising B2B startups across theglobe. Excelerate Champions provide warm corporate decision maker connections with prospective enterprise customers & partners. These warm connections can reduce the sales cycle by an average of 4-6 months. Every connection carefully matches the needs of the corporation, expertise of the champion, and the capabilities of the startup. Manu is a co-founder at Excelerate.it and all the partners at SVQ and ICP are intimately involved in helping it succeed.
