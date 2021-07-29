PHILADELPHIA , July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stockwell Elastomerics announces the availability of a new brochure with sample packets demonstrating the performance properties of its closed cell silicone sponge products with T62 conductive coating for ESD protection. Test engineers, manufacturing engineers and technicians seeking a soft, resilient sponge gasket material that performs well in temperatures from -70°F to 300°F with ESD grounding properties benefit from these closed cell silicone sponge products. Until recently, closed cell silicone sponge was only available in a non-conductive condition, with electrical insulating properties that would hold a static charge and potentially damage sensitive electronics.
Stockwell Elastomerics developed its T62 conductive surface coating process to improve yields in static sensitive industries such as aerospace and defense electronics where product reliability is essential and electronic component testing is rigorous. A typical application would be the air sealing or cushioning components in environmental test chambers that require performance over a broad temperature range, exposure to humidity and conductive properties to eliminate any build-up of harmful ESD by providing a grounding path.
Customers may request complimentary sample swatches of closed cell silicone sponge with conductive coating for ESD protection to evaluate. The sample availability chart and request form can be accessed online at https://www.stockwell.com/request-silicone-sponge-with-esd-conductive-coating-sample/.
"Silicone sponge gaskets and pads with T62 conductive surface coating can solve problems for those operating environmental test chambers when critical electronic components may be damaged by an ESD event" said Stockwell Elastomerics' Chief Technical Officer Bill Stockwell. "Further, these conductive coated silicone sponge materials are used around aerospace hardware and cushioning pads in electronic assembly. Gaskets are fabricated using die cutting, water jet or tool-less flash cutting techniques and then surface coated."
Three densities of closed cell silicone sponge have been selected for the current offering:
- S480-62-CON is a soft density R10480S closed cell silicone sponge with T62 conductive coating and is intended for airflow sealing and cushioning under very low deflection force.
- S470-62-CON is a medium density R10470M closed cell silicone sponge with T62 conductive coating. This is frequently provided in 36" x 36" sheets with T62 conductive coating on one or both sides for test engineers and technicians retrofitting their own gaskets and pads as needed.
- S418-62-CON is a firm density R10470F closed cell silicone sponge with T62 conductive coating and is often used as support pads under devices.
A video demonstrating the effectiveness of the T62 conductive coating process is also available.
