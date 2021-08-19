NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Flood Advisory for... Southwestern Warren County in northwestern New Jersey... East Central Lehigh County in eastern Pennsylvania... Eastern Northampton County in eastern Pennsylvania... North Central Bucks County in southeastern Pennsylvania... * Until 230 AM EDT. * At 1119 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. An additional 0.5 to 1.5 inches of rain is possible. * Flooding of small streams and poor drainage areas is possible. * Some locations that will experience flooding include... Allentown, Easton, Bethlehem, Forks, Wilson, Hellertown, Nazareth, Belvidere, Harmony, Oxford, Alpha, and Hope. This includes the following highways... Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 60 and 76. Interstate 78 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 5. Interstate 80 in New Jersey between mile markers 3 and 8. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. &&