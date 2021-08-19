SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Silotech Group, Inc. is No. 4409 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Microsoft, Dell, Domino's Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
"We are honored to once again be included on the Inc. 5000 this year.
Creating dedicated lines of business for our Salesforce and Managed Services practices to go along with our existing Cyber, Intel, and Enterprise IT has bolstered our growth resulting in being included on this prestigious list for the 7th consecutive year. Congratulations to all the Inc. 5000 companies." Tiffany Tremont, President & CEO, Silotech Group, Inc.
Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., which will be available on newsstands on August 20.
About Silotech Group
Silotech Group, Inc. is an SBA 8(a), 8(m), HUBZone, Service-Disabled Veteran, Woman Minority-Owned Small Business. Since 2008, Silotech has been providing a full spectrum of business services inclusive of Salesforce Development Enterprise Architecture, Application Development, Cyber Security Services, Legacy System Modernization, Mission Support, Program Management, and extensive Education Services. Silotech continues to expand and further its support of Federal Government and Commercial clients by providing unrivaled (agile) technical solutions focused on data, enterprise platforms, service engagement, and customer workforce development through trust-driven collaborative relationships. As a Salesforce integrator, we are committed to innovation in digital transformation. The addition of Salesforce to our other lines of business of Advanced Cyber, Intelligence Solutions, Managed IT/Security Services and Enterprise/Cloud IT has transformed continues to spur our growth in the commercial and federal sector.
