HOUSTON, Mar. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Siltstone Capital, LLC ("Siltstone"), a Houston, Texas based investment and advisory firm, announced the successful closing of Siltstone Capital Litigation Fund, L.P. (the "Fund"). Siltstone, through its affiliate Litigo Financial, LLC ("Litigo"), will invest in commercial litigation across the United States, and welcomes the opportunity to provide capital to litigants to pursue their claims fully. The Fund will focus on commercial litigation, with a unique focus on energy and patent litigation.
Founded in 2013, Siltstone strives to create lasting value for its stakeholders though organically sourced alternative investment opportunities that offer downside protection with significant upside potential. Siltstone believes that its rare combination of investment and legal expertise will help solve real-world legal problems on behalf of clients, in a budgetary sensible way. Siltstone's mission is to make a meaningful difference for clients by focusing on clarity, fairness, and innovation. Robert Le, Siltstone's Co-Founder and Managing Partner, commented, "With our investment acumen, in-depth sector focus, and unique skillset to identify compelling legal cases to fund, we believe that we will be able to deliver significant value to our litigants and investors for years to come."
Litigo handles all of the legal due diligence in-house and uses a proprietary software platform that integrates with AI in order to efficiently assess the merits of each case. Mani Walia, who serves as Managing Director and General Counsel at Siltstone, leads the Fund's efforts. Earlier in his career, Mr. Walia clerked for both Judge Jane R. Roth of the United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit and Chief Judge Hayden W. Head of the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas. Additionally, Mr. Walia practiced law at Susman Godfrey in the Houston Office, where he litigated high-profile cases. Mr. Walia stated, "We believe that there are significant opportunities when it comes to investing in litigation finance. We are also particularly excited to bring our in-house legal expertise, investment, and technology experience to this space and are honored to help plaintiffs who need capital to pursue their claims even the playing field."
