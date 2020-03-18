CHANDLER, Ariz., March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SilverSneakers®, the nation's leading community fitness program designed for seniors, is adding digital resources to support its members as the spread of COVID-19 keeps people home and quarantined. On Thursday, March 19 at 8:30 a.m. MST, we will kick off a virtual workout series on Facebook Live. To protect the health, well-being and safety of members and to support them to stay active, SilverSneakers members can access an OnDemand video library offering a variety of workout formats and intensity levels for those members just starting out their fitness journey and those who have already established a regular routine of physical activity. We will continue to add new content to our digital library to provide additional resources and options as the COVID-19 situation develops.
Exercise plays an important role in maintaining a healthy lifestyle, managing stress, and supporting a strong immune system. SilverSneakers members have a variety of options to choose from to stay fit and active, by staying engaged digitally through our SilverSneakers GOTM app or accessing our SilverSneakers OnDemand video library of workouts, nutrition, stress management, and educational materials. SilverSneakers national trainers and FLEX instructors will also be hosting virtual exercise classes available to SilverSneakers members.
"As COVID-19 continues to affect American communities, we will continue to monitor the situation closely and follow guidance from the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)," said Steve Janicak, Healthcare Business Unit President. "SilverSneakers has a long history of improving health and keeping SilverSneakers members socially engaged and connected – and in these challenging times, we will work hard to ensure that our members can stay connected in a safe and healthy way – because we all need to be connected - now more than ever as we work through this national crisis together."
SilverSneakers GO, a mobile fitness app that fits the goals, preferences, and lifestyles of active adults. With workout programs designed specifically for seniors, SilverSneakers GO unlocks access to a library of exercises, audio-guided meditations, stress management, walks and activities created by trained SilverSneakers instructors to motivate users and help them achieve fitness goals.
If visiting a local fitness center is not an option or for additional ways members can exercise at home, SilverSneakers has over 200 OnDemand videos including:
- SilverSneakers Circuit – Full length class
- All SilverSneakers Signature Classes
- Fall Prevention Series
- Stress Management Series
- Cardio Programs for Beginners and Intermediates
- Strength Training Programs for Beginners and Intermediates
- Mind and Body Programs for Beginner and Intermediates
- EnerChi - Tai Chi-inspired Programs for all levels of fitness
- Latin Dance
Educational workshops:
- The Happiness Effect
- Exercise for Stress Relief
- Nutrition and Optimal Aging
Nutrition videos:
- Healthy Diet Tips
- Reading Labels
- Nutrition and Aging
About SilverSneakers
SilverSneakers®, by Tivity Health, is the nation's leading community fitness program for older Americans. The program was founded in 1992 and is available to more than 16 million Americans through many Medicare Advantage plans, Medicare Supplement carriers, and group retiree plans. For more information, to check eligibility or to enroll in the program or sign up for a SilverSneakers newsletter, go to silversneakers.com.
About Tivity Health, Inc.
Tivity Health® (Nasdaq: TVTY) is a leading provider of healthy life-changing solutions, including SilverSneakers®, Nutrisystem®, Prime® Fitness, Wisely Well™, South Beach Diet® and WholeHealth Living®. We are actively addressing several of the key social determinants of health, defined as the conditions in which we work, live and play. From improving health outcomes to reversing the narrative on inactivity, food insecurity, social isolation and loneliness, we are making a difference and are transforming the way we do health. Learn more at TivityHealth.com.