Alpharetta, GA and Seattle WA, Mar. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Simetric, an IoT holistic lifecycle management platform that simplifies and unifies connectivity and device management in a single pane, today announced it has been selected as a member into the 5G Open Innovation Lab ("5GOILab"), a global applied innovation ecosystem for corporation, academia and government institutions. 5GOILab provides unparalleled access to the open platforms, enterprises and markets needed to create, test and deploy new use cases and innovations for 5G. The lab is supported by its founding and corporate partners which include but are not limited to Microsoft, T-Mobile, Intel, F5 and VMWare.
Firms selected have demonstrated established track records with proven management teams driving developments of use cases in markets from connected cars to healthcare. The full list of Spring participants is available at https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/5g-open-innovation-lab-expands-global-reach-market-impact-with-third-batch-of-fifteen-companies-selected-to-participate-in-the-spring-2021-program-301249881.html
Said Jim Brisimitzis, general partner of the 5G Open Innovation Lab, "Our program set out to develop the software ecosystem for 5G and Edge Computing. Our third batch combines the best of applications and infrastructure companies that will power use cases and important edge computing capabilities."
Simetric addresses the lack of industry standards in the management of cellular enabled intelligent edge devices, giving companies the ability to manage efficiently while taking advantage of all 5G has to offer. By normalizing the discrepancies that exist across IoT platforms into a unified management pane Simetric has moved greater customer business process automation and control to the possibilities of the distributed devices to support ubiquitous edge deployments and intent based networking.
"It's an honor to be selected to participate in the 5G Open Innovation Lab. The acceleration of innovation taking place to take advantage of the new 5G capabilities is breathtaking and Simetric is happy to be part of this market transition. Customers will be able to accelerate IoT deployments and drive deep levels of automation that, in turn, will drive productivity gains on a global scale. Being able to leverage the knowledge of lab participants and technology leaders will help Simetric realize its full potential to help enable the 5G wave." said Allen Boone, Simetric CEO.
Said Kevin Bandy, Chief Strategy Office of Simetric, "We are thrilled to be selected into the third batch of the 5GOILab. Being selected is a strong acknowledgment by the founding members and technology partners of Simetric's value and relevance to address the challenges and opportunities that come with 5G. It also affords Simetric a unique opportunity to collaborate with Microsoft, T-Mobile, Avanade and the other innovative lab founders to expand our global and technical efforts. The collaboration will not only better enable Simetric to optimize the current IoT and intelligent edge efforts of clients but also migrate those current efforts to the possibilities of 5G in the most efficient and strategic manner."
5G Open Innovation Lab reviews new applicants on a rolling admissions basis. Companies can apply to become a part of the next Fall 2021 batch of ecosystem member companies at Program | 5G Open Innovation Lab (5goilab.com)
About Simetric
Simetric® is a holistic lifecycle management platform that simplifies complex data streams from large-scale, connected devices into a single-pane format you can access, understand, and act on with ease. This ability to unify connectivity and device management positions you perfectly to manage efficiently, while taking advantage of all 5G has to offer. For more information, please visit http://www.simetric.com .
