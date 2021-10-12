ALPHARETTA, Ga., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Simetric, announced today that CIO Review has selected Simetric for the "Top 20 Cisco Solutions 2021" list, along with featuring the company on the cover of the CISCO edition. The selection was made by a distinguished panel of CEOs, CIOs, VCs, and Analysts who recognize and promote leading technologies. This annual listing is of the 20 companies that are at the forefront of providing Cisco solutions and transforming businesses.
"Simetric is honored to be recognized by CIO Review's panel of experts and thought leaders. Enterprise CIOs are realizing the need to manage IoT connected device fragmentation and waste. Simetric is the only company that can do that at scale, regardless of platform and across carriers, in a single pane." said Allen Boone, CEO, Simetric.
Simetric is uniquely positioned as a highly reliable CISCO solution provider not only with its one-of-a-kind platform but also because its executive leadership came directly from Cisco where they helped launch the company's focus on software subscriptions. The president of the company, Kevin Bandy was Cisco's Chief Digital Officer on Chuck Robbin's original management team. Allen joined Cisco from Microsoft to define new SaaS licensing and Enterprise Agreement models to support the channel selling Cisco more holistically.
On that note, President and Chief Strategy Officer, Kevin Bandy comments, "With CISCO'S recent announcement relating to the expansion of its catalyst portfolio for 5G in accordance with industrial IoT edge, we envision a significant increase in the number of customers approaching the company for a subscription-based portfolio. Simetric can bring all devices at a customer into scope for Cisco's partners"
Read the full article here https://magazine.cioreview.com/magazines/October2021/Cisco/?digitalmagazine#page=12
About CIO Review
CIO Review constantly endeavors to identify "The Best" in a variety of areas important to tech business. Through nominations and consultations with industry leaders, our editors choose the best in different domains.
For more information, please visit http://www.cioreview.com
About Simetric
Simetric is a holistic IoT lifecycle management platform that simplifies complex data streams from large-scale, connected devices into a single-pane format you can access, understand, and act on in near real time. Simetric enables CISCO customers, of any size or vertical, to take advantage of IoT deployments across wireless networks. Assembling close to 400 APIs for over 150 global carriers into one single management pane. Simetric's platform allows customers to manage their edge connected devices and monitor their carrier connected devices with unified workflow globally, across the carriers.
For more information, please visit http://www.simetric.com
Contact
Melody Brown
Simetric CRO
Media Contact
Melody Mason Brown, Simetric, 14259853327, melodyb@simetric.com
SOURCE Simetric