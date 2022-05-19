Simetric announced today that CEO Views has selected Simetric, the leading SaaS IoT Connectivity and Edge Device Management Platform, as one of the Top 50 Innovative Companies to Watch in 2022.
ALPHARETTA, Ga., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Simetric announced today that CEO Views has selected Simetric, the leading SaaS IoT Connectivity and Edge Device Management Platform, as one of the top 50 Innovative Companies to Watch in 2022.
"It's a great honor to announce Simetric as one of the Top 50 Innovative Companies to Watch in 2022. Simetric simplifies complex data streams from large scale connected device ecosystems and aggregates your connectivity data from across the globe into one single consolidated view. Because traditional device connectivity platforms do not provide end-to-end visibility for today's dynamic management to incorporate millions of devices required to harness IoT, what organizations need is unified platform to manage the fragmented and disparate data. This is where Simetric comes in and fills the dearth." said Ben Johnson, Managing Editor of The CEO Views.
"Simetric is honored to be recognized by the team at CEO Views. Enterprises, MNOs, MVNOs and Global System Integrators are realizing the need to manage IoT connected device fragmentation and waste. Simetric is the only company that can do that at scale, regardless of platform and across carriers, in a single pane." said Allen Boone, CEO, Simetric.
About CEO Views
Published from Farmington Hills, Michigan, The CEO Views is a print and digital magazine that aims towards providing the perfect platform for entrepreneurs to connect with the industry peers while exploring and understanding innovations that are changing the technology landscape of today and moving towards a newer world.
About Simetric
Simetric is a holistic IoT lifecycle management platform that simplifies complex data streams from large-scale, connected devices into a single-pane format you can access, understand, and act on in near real time. Simetric enables customers, of any size or vertical, to take advantage of IoT deployments across wireless networks. Assembling close to 800 APIs for over 180 global carriers into one single management pane. Simetric's platform allows customers to manage their edge connected devices and monitor their carrier connected devices with unified workflow globally, across carriers.
