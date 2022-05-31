Join Simfoni's session titled "Driving Maximum Value Creation through Composable Digital Procurement", at PEI's Operating Partners Forum on June 2nd.
SAN FRANCISCO , May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Simfoni, the next-generation digital solutions provider for procurement intelligence and spend automation, will lead a session at the Private Equity International's (PEI) Operating Partners Forum in San Francisco which will be held on June 2-3.
Stefan Dent, Chief Alliances Officer and Co-Founder at Simfoni, will preside over the session titled "Driving Maximum Value Creation through Composable Digital Procurement", detailing how specialized, low-code digital technology is driving digital transformation within the procurement industry in ways that big procurement technology has not been able to achieve. Attendees will learn how to optimize technology investments in the new era of digital procurement, implement cost reduction strategies via greater spend management visibility, and why tail spend management is now a significant source of value creation for Private Equity.
Simfoni provides PE firms with a quick and easily implemented digital procurement solution, allowing greater visibility into their spend management by identifying areas of opportunity across their entire portfolio—capturing, tracking, and reporting on them over time. The Simfoni platform utilizes machine learning and artificial intelligence to accelerate and automate key aspects of the procurement process, saving PE firms time and money while promoting supply chain sustainability and achieving strategic CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) objectives.
Stefan Dent oversees alliances with Simfoni's technology and solution partners across their global operations. He possesses over 22 years' procurement line management and consulting experience with a proven record of accomplishment in transforming procurement and supply chain functions into strategic assets with digitized workflows and spend management controls. Prior to co-founding Simfoni in 2015, Stefan headed Group Procurement at a global investment organization where he established a global procurement capability across 100+ group companies spanning 3 continents to leverage portfolio spend and automate purchase to pay process. Stefan also headed Procurement Advisory Service Lines at PwC and KPMG.
"Driving Maximum Value Creation through Specialized, Composable Digital Procurement" will be held on Thursday, June 2 at 3 PM PST at the JW Marriott, Union Square, San Francisco.
About Simfoni
Simfoni provides Spend Analytics, eSourcing, Spend Automation and tail spend management solutions to leading global enterprises. The Simfoni platform utilizes machine learning and artificial intelligence to accelerate and automate key aspects of the procurement and sourcing processes, saving customers time and money and paving the way toward supply chain sustainability. With offices in the USA, Europe, Australia, and the Middle East, Simfoni works with its customers and the wider vendor community to improve vendor diversity and achieve strategic CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) objectives. For additional information, please visit https://simfoni.com/.
