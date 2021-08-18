SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Simfoni, the next-generation digital solutions provider for Spend Intelligence and Spend Automation, today announced the addition of David Bush to its executive management team.
With nearly 30 years of experience in executive management, Bush is a leading subject matter expert in the fields of procurement, enterprise contract management and supply management. As CEO of Spend Automation, Bush will spearhead Simfoni's expansion efforts, helping Chief Financial Officers (CFOs) of midsize businesses to go digital, streamline their operations, reduce their costs and transform their procurement processes. Bush previously served as Chief Revenue Officer of SpendHQ, a spend analytics solution based in Atlanta. Prior to that, he served as Co-founder and CEO of IASTA, an industry-leading SaaS-based strategic sourcing and spend management solutions company that was acquired by Determine, where he continued to serve as Chief Revenue Officer. Bush holds a Bachelor's Degree in Environmental Science and Management from Indiana University – Bloomington. He began his career by co-founding EcoSearch Environmental Resources, a leading innovator that revolutionized delivery of geo-coded environmental risk data in the early days of SaaS-based eCommerce.
"Simfoni is in the vanguard of spend intelligence and automation, with a great success trajectory and undeniable value proposition for its global clients," said David Bush, CEO, Simfoni Spend Automation. "For me, this is an enormous opportunity to join one of the hottest vendors in procurement at precisely the right time, as the organization hits a major inflection point. I am thrilled to help Simfoni further its mission to provide turn-key spend automation products to an entirely new audience that was previously unable to access best-in-class procurement – midsize businesses."
Simfoni's Spend Automation platform is the world's most accessible spend management platform, including a fully digital procurement suite that enables CFOs to supercharge their procurement efforts. It simplifies the way organizations source and buy materials and supplies, eliminates waste and third-party expenditures, improves efficiency and streamlines processes across the entire organization. This provides more control for CFOs, makes procurement more strategic and provides a path toward supply-chain sustainability. By managing the entire eProcurement transformation process, Simfoni effectively provides a one-stop shop for CFOs, combining a unique digital technology platform with implementation support and buying resources.
"Over the last three decades, David Bush has spearheaded business development and operations for some extremely well-respected organizations," said Chirag Shah, Chairman, Simfoni. "His expertise in procurement and his ability to drive revenue growth make him an invaluable asset to Simfoni as we prepare for rapid expansion in 2021 and beyond. We are delighted to welcome David to our team and look forward to working together with him to take our Spend Automation offering to a wider market."
About Simfoni
Simfoni provides Spend Analytics and Spend Automation products to leading global enterprises. The Simfoni platform utilizes machine learning and artificial intelligence to accelerate and automate key aspects of the procurement process, saving customers time and money and paving the way toward supply chain sustainability. With offices in the USA, Europe and the Middle East, Simfoni works with its customers and the wider vendor community to improve vendor diversity and achieve strategic CSR objectives. For additional information, please visit https://simfoni.com/.
