SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Simfoni, the next generation digital solutions provider for procurement analytics and spend automation, today announced its continued growth and momentum with new additions to its senior management team: Greg Silich, Chief Financial Officer (CFO); Dan Quinn, General Manager, Middle East & North Africa; and Gareth Briggs, EU Accounts Director.
In Q3'21, Simfoni grew its monthly recurring revenue by 30%, which included the strategic addition of a large US Private Equity firm that will continue to drive value across the company's entire portfolio. Simfoni was the only vendor recognized twice as an Innovative solution in Gartner's 2021 Hype Cycle for Procurement. Simfoni's Spend Intelligence and Spend Automation platforms are both on a short list of leading products in the categories of "Predictive Analytics" and "Tail Spend Solutions," validating Simfoni's data-driven approach to unlocking savings.
"We are delighted to welcome three proven industry leaders to our team, all of whom have a track record of success and who are capable of growing our business further in their respective regions," said Chirag Shah, Founder and Chairman, Simfoni. "In the span of just a few months we have attracted top talent with over one hundred years of procurement experience. Simfoni's DNA is built upon successful procurement practices, and we continue to attract talent that are true experts in the field."
The three three top industry leaders joining Simfoni's senior management team include:
- CFO Greg Silich, a senior executive with over 20 years' experience providing forward-looking financial, operational and strategic leadership to successful businesses in the greater Chicago area. Silich specializes in driving growth, profitability and corporate value creation. "I am honored to join such an innovative team," said Greg Silich, "I look forward to guiding our long-term financial health and helping the business continue to grow at such a rapid pace."
- General Manager, Middle East Region, Dan Quinn, a recognized expert in digital business strategy, spend intelligence and spend automation. Prior to Simfoni, Quinn served as General Manager/Regional VP for at Tradeshift and Senior Vice President for Jaggaer in the Middle East and North Africa. "I am excited to be joining Simfoni at an important inflection point in their growth story," said Dan Quinn, General Manager Middle East, Simfoni. "Their innovative business model is now mature and proven, their investors are enthusiastic, and they have built a talented team and an array of world-class customers."
- European Accounts Director, Gareth Briggs, an established Procurement Leader who will help to reinforce Simfoni's presence in Europe. Briggs joins Simfoni from Accenture, where he served as Principal Director and BPS Services Procurement Lead in the EMEA region, and led the sourcing and management teams to provide end-to-end service delivery for Marketing, Technology, HR, Professional Services and Travel. "I am incredible proud to have been given the opportunity to lead and grow Simfoni's European team, said Gareth Briggs, European Accounts Director. "I joined Simfoni because when you combine their business model, robust and proven platform along with their inherent desire to continue to innovate you get an organisation destined for sustainable and impressive growth."
To learn more about Simfoni, please visit https://simfoni.com/.
About Simfoni
Simfoni provides Spend Analytics and Spend Automation products to leading global enterprises. The Simfoni platform utilizes machine learning and artificial intelligence to accelerate and automate key aspects of the procurement process, saving customers time and money and paving the way toward supply chain sustainability. With offices in the USA, Europe and the Middle East, Simfoni works with its customers and the wider vendor community to improve vendor diversity and achieve strategic CSR objectives. For additional information, please visit https://simfoni.com/.
Media Contact
Rebecca West, Helium Communications, +1 415-260-6094, rebecca@heliumcommunications.net
Jason Stern, Simfoni, 415-260-6094, jason.stern@simfoni.com
SOURCE Helium Communications