Simfoni, the next generation digital solutions provider for procurement analytics and spend automation, today announced two key additions to its senior management team: Mike Wigg has joined as Chief Operations Officer and Kyle Muskoff as Head of Sales.
"It's been an amazing year for Simfoni, with significant growth in our customer base and the addition of successful procurement technology executives," said Jason Stern, CEO, Simfoni Analytics. "Having products that deliver an instant ROI makes Simfoni special, and it's clear that the market is realizing this."
In the past 12 months, Simfoni has achieved a number of notable growth milestones:
- Added 23 new enterprise customers
- Total company Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR) has increased by 256%
- MRR in Spend Analytics is well above 325%
- In addition to adding key leadership positions, Simfoni has made a number of key hires, increasing its headcount by 35%
Simfoni fuses next-generation technology, content and expertise to offer the world's most accessible Spend Intelligence and Automation platforms. Simfoni's unique Pay As You Save™ option removes the barriers typically associated with eProcurement solutions, reducing customer risk and investment while providing best-in-class results. Simfoni leverages AI technology to boost efficiency and automate the Analysis process, driving unparalleled value for its customers.
"Simfoni has massive potential to drive the industry forward," said Mike Wigg, COO, Simfoni. "I initially joined the company because I was impressed by their dynamism, clarity, and ability to offer a full-service solution to clients, and I continue to be amazed by the accomplishments of their positive, professional and committed team."
Mike Wigg has held senior level sales and operational roles at several start-ups and early-stage companies, most recently serving as Chief Operating Officer at Rosslyn Data Technologies, an AIM-listed Cloud Data Analytics SaaS provider. While at Rosslyn, Wigg was responsible and accountable for all operational activities, including Project Management (Internal & External), Duty Management Support & Implementation, Data ETL, RPA, Internal and External Support, Training (Internal & External) and ISO Compliance. Outside work, Wigg is an enthusiastic private pilot with a love of vintage aeroplanes (particularly bi-planes) and he shares a DH82a Tiger Moth with his partner, Amanda, who is also an adventure pilot.
"Simfoni is on the forefront of promoting and supporting the vision of recognizing Procurement as a strategic element of any organization," said Kyle Muskoff, Head of Sales, Simfoni. "The Simfoni platform goes beyond traditional procurement technology platforms by providing spend visibility along with the tools to control it. I'm convinced that the company's data-driven approach will revolutionize the industry and am excited to be part of it."
Kyle Muskoff brings over two decades of experience with enterprise-level digital platforms, specifically focusing on eProcurement and eCommerce applications. Prior to Simfoni, Muskoff served as Chief Revenue Officer for BuyerQuest, where he developed a go-to-market strategy that grew the company's top-line revenue by over 40% and led to a successful acquisition. Before that, he held strategic positions at a number of leading technology companies, including Rosetta, Robert Half technology and Texas Instruments.
To learn more about Simfoni, please visit the company's new website at https://simfoni.com/.
About Simfoni
Simfoni provides Spend Analytics and Spend Automation products to leading global enterprises. The Simfoni platform utilizes machine learning and artificial intelligence to accelerate and automate key aspects of the procurement process, saving customers time and money and paving the way toward supply chain sustainability. With offices in the USA, Europe and the Middle East, Simfoni works with its customers and the wider vendor community to improve vendor diversity and achieve strategic CSR objectives. For additional information, please visit https://simfoni.com/.
