Procurement technology provider recognized as "Hot Company of the Year" for accomplishments in delivering AI-enabled technology solutions to distill, organize, and review complex procurement data
SAN FRANCISCO, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Simfoni today announced that it has been named a gold medal winner for Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the 17th Annual 2022 Globee Awards. This prestigious award recognizes vendors with advanced, ground-breaking products, solutions, and services that are helping set the bar higher for others in all areas of technology and cyber security.
Simfoni's award in the artificial intelligence category comes alongside a series of strategic engineering and technology investments made by the company to further accelerate machine learning and AI capabilities across its suite of composable spend management solutions, including eSourcing, Spend Analytics, and it's Spend Automation solution for Tail Spend management.
"We are excited to receive this recognition which serves as validation of the investments that have put Simfoni on the cutting-edge of composable procurement technology. Using AI to distill, organize, and review complex procurement data, Simfoni is helping democratize the ways companies see and manage their direct and indirect spend," said David Bush, CEO of Spend Automation, Simfoni. "Our revolutionary technology combined with AI-enabled content and proven deep domain expertise has made Simfoni the provider of choice, helping clients to maneuver complex procurement data and processes, identify opportunities to lower costs, improve efficiencies, and achieve supply chain sustainability, vendor diversity, and strategic CSR objectives on a global scale."
More than 170 judges from around the world representing a wide spectrum of industry experts participated in the judging process. The Globee Awards are open to organizations from all over the world and their end-users of products and services. According to San Madan, co-President of Globee Awards "Though the pandemic has changed the way people live, work, shop, and socialize, there is optimistic demand for newer technologies and innovations everywhere."
See the complete list of 2022 winners here: https://globeeawards.com/information-technology/winners/
About Simfoni
Simfoni provides Spend Analytics, Spend Automation and eSourcing solutions to leading global enterprises. The Simfoni platform utilizes machine learning and artificial intelligence to accelerate and automate key aspects of the procurement and sourcing processes, saving customers time and money and paving the way toward supply chain sustainability. With offices in the USA, Europe, Australia, and the Middle East, Simfoni works with its customers and the wider vendor community to improve vendor diversity and achieve strategic CSR objectives. For additional information, please visit https://simfoni.com/.
About the Globee Awards
Globee Awards are conferred in nine programs and competitions: the American Best in Business Awards, Business Excellence Awards, CEO World Awards®, Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®, Disruptor Company Awards, Golden Bridge Awards®, Information Technology World Awards®, Sales, Marketing, Service, & Operations Excellence Awards, and Women World Awards®. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com
Media Contact
Trish McLoughlin, Simfoni, 1 561-929-1408, trish@simfoni.com
Megan Hamner, Simfoni, 203-676-9252, megan@simfoni.com
SOURCE Simfoni