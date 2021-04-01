SAN FRANCISCO, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SIMO Corporation, the parent company of Skyroam, the leading provider of portable Wi-Fi hotspots that provide uninterrupted connectivity from the cloud, is proud to announce the launch of the SIMO Platform to support the expansion of its technology into a myriad of new devices.
"We are thrilled to announce this latest move, which we believe will enable more mobile devices to seamlessly connect to mobile networks for broader coverage, and lower costs" said Ludovic Lassauce, Chief Product Officer at SIMO Corporation.
SIMO is a pioneer in software-based eSIM (eSIM 2.0) technology. SIMO offers consumers the ability to access uninterrupted mobile data across over 200 carrier networks based on nearby signal, without requiring a physical SIM card. SIMO is focused on delivering this seamless connectivity as a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) service to multiple smart devices such as tablets, laptops, automobiles and other IOT devices that are currently unattached to the carriers' network.
"Gojek's advertising arm Promogo recently launched GoScreen, a digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising platform that allows brands to effectively reach their audiences through location and time targeting features as well as monitor impressions in real time. We value SIMO technology's high-speed multi-network experience that enabled us to provide brands with an innovative solution and efficient return on investment, as well as our driver partners with an opportunity to earn additional income", said Kiranjeet Purba, director of Gojek's advertising arm Promogo.
This patented SaaS technology provides customers with on-demand local connectivity, at their fingertips. SIMO works out-of-the-box and does not require complex or lengthy integrations for device manufacturers or carriers, so they can start generating a new stream of revenue quickly. SIMO continues to partner with numerous carriers, chip makers, and device manufacturers to provide limitless connections to millions of customers, and welcome new partners to work together to enable a more connected world.
In addition to the launch of its platform, SIMO Corporation is proud to share it is now an associate member of the Global Systems for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA). The GSMA represents the interests of mobile operators worldwide, uniting more than 750 operators with over 400 companies in the broader mobile ecosystem, including handset and device makers, software companies, equipment providers and internet companies, as well as organizations in adjacent industry sectors.
For more information visit: http://www.simo.co
About SIMO
SIMO was founded in Silicon Valley by technology innovators who identified a common pain-point among fellow travelers: getting fast, secure, and reliable mobile internet connection on the go. To solve this problem, SIMO launched Skyroam Solis, which is a mobile hotspot that delivers on-demand local wireless data through local carrier partnerships around the world. Enjoyed by over 15 million users worldwide, Skyroam's global hotspots, embedded with patented eSIM 2.0 technology, enable unlimited mobile WiFi in 130+ countries. SIMO is integrating its on-demand connectivity SaaS solution into a wide variety of smart devices to deliver flexible data plans to both consumers and business partners worldwide.
Media Contact
Gretchen Pahia, Pitch Public Relations, +1 602-309-4286, gretchen@pitchpublicrelations.com
SOURCE SIMO Corporation