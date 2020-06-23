NEW YORK, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon Agency, a national wholesale insurance agency, announced today that it has partnered with Semsee, the leading small commercial quoting platform for independent agents. Semsee will offer its online quoting platform to all retail agents and brokers associated with the Simon Agency, enabling Simon's agency partners to quote Business Owners Policies (BOP), Worker's Comp and other lines more quickly and efficiently. The program is part of the wholesaler's strategy to streamline business processing, providing new growth opportunities for its distribution partners.
"Today's small business customers expect a fast, seamless insurance buying experience. As a wholesaler, sitting at the center of the distribution model, our goal is to provide a best in class quoting and submission experience for the agents and brokers we work with," said Shawn Diamond, Executive Vice President of Simon Agency. "With Semsee's platform, we're able to use cutting-edge technology to make the quoting process faster, smarter and more efficient."
"We're excited to work with Simon Agency and its partners enabling them to quote small commercial policies using our platform. With our solution—which uses both API integrations and robotic process automation—agents can quote and evaluate multiple carriers in real-time, responding to market opportunities more quickly," explained Philip Charles-Pierre, CEO of Semsee. "In addition, Simon Agency benefits from standardizing on a single platform that allows their partner agents to quote with Simon appointed carriers in addition to their own appointed carriers."
About Simon Agency
Simon Agency is a national commercial and personal lines insurance wholesaler. Founded in 1955, the company provides retail insurance brokers with new products, markets and online binding capabilities. As a "high tech high touch" organization, the Simon team focuses on helping brokers close more business with less time and effort. For more information email: insurance@simonagency.com or visit https://simonagency.com.
About Semsee:
Semsee simplifies and accelerates the small commercial quoting experience for independent agents, giving them more time to service their clients and grow revenue. Inspired by the promise of the original SEMCI initiative, Semsee combines advances in technology, workflow efficiencies and data and analytics to give agents fast, accurate quotes from multiple appointed carriers through a single-form submission. Semsee is backed by the D. E. Shaw group, a global investment and technology development firm and a pioneer in quantitative approaches to trading and investment, and Nephila Holdings, Ltd., the first and largest alternative risk transfer fund in the insurance industry. For more information visit: https://semsee.com.
