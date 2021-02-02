SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Simon Says, the leading timecode-based AI transcription and video assembly platform for video professionals, released Simon Says On-Prem v2, its self-contained video transcription platform. The offline software is built for organizations and enterprises seeking to increase productivity with speech recognition, while maintaining compliance to the strictest of security protocols in order to protect their sensitive content.
Simon Says On-Prem is the solution: security compliant and an advanced neural network AI, all in an intuitive user interface at an accessible price point.
The Simon Says On-Prem solution contains many of the benefits and features that made its groundbreaking cloud-based version a beloved and critical tool for video transcription: highly accurate AI; a user-friendly interface; an intuitive editor where the video and transcript are always in sync; automatic transcript alignment to media start timecode; and seamless integrations with every major video editing application.
The difference: Simon Says On-Prem runs completely locally and on air-gapped computers. No data goes to the cloud. Ever.
Chris Walton, an executive producer on behalf of Microsoft, HBO, Google, and Tesla creating transformative experiences using world-class video, code, and design said: "Simon Says has been a huge part of our success on both large and small projects, particularly as confidentiality requirements mean that both manual transcription and cloud-based transcription are not options for us. Some of our more challenging projects have involved 100+ hours of footage, as well as many hours of audio-only interviews. Simon Says is able to crank through an hour's worth of interviews in minutes. More importantly, it gives team members outside of the video production circle easy access to searchable content without the need to share terabytes of data."
Simon Says On-Prem significantly increases productivity, enabling video teams to transcribe interviews, identify the meaningful parts of their recordings, create accessible captioned videos, and subtitle their edits.
"Simon Says On-Prem was developed in response to enterprises and organizations who are precluded from sending audio, video, interviews, dailies, and edits to the cloud, and to comply with their workplace security policies," explained Simon Says CTO Roderick Hodgson, a cybersecurity and AI engineer who was instrumental in developing secure interoperable standards for communication and cryptographic video fingerprinting. "They want the productivity gains from advanced AI transcription, the security of on-prem, with the ease of use and price point of prosumer software. Simon Says On-Prem delivers on all fronts."
Roderick added: "Installation is easy and the UI is straightforward: non-tech team members can set up and go. The intention is that it needs to be IT-compliant without adding to IT's workload."
Get started quickly with an online purchase to buy or trial Simon Says On-Prem; it runs on any modern laptop and desktop. Download and install in a few clicks - no IT team required. Drop in files; they immediately transcribe. Then use the nifty editor to annotate, bookmark, and add speaker names. Export when ready as markers, subtitles, captions and text to Avid, Adobe, Final Cut Pro X and DaVinci Resolve.
Features:
- Runs locally - no data goes to the cloud
- Easy installation: a few clicks and 15 minutes
- Intuitive user interface
- Video transcript-synced text editor
- Mac/PC compatible, min. 16GB RAM
- Supports most audio and video file formats and codecs
- Syncs with the video's start timecode/frame rate
- Timecode-based transcription in English, French, German, Spanish and dozens more
- Export to: text, SRT subtitles/captions, Avid Media Composer, Adobe Premiere Pro, Final Cut Pro X, Blackmagic DaVinci Resolve, and Adobe Audition
Use cases:
- Organizations and enterprises with SOC 2 Type 2, TPN, CDSA, MPAA, and HIPAA compliance requirements, or who can't send video to the cloud for other security reasons and want AI automated transcription services.
- Post production houses, television networks, and studios transcribing dailies, interviews and more, often with files that are large and need transcripts with timestamps, compatible with their workflow.
- Reality TV and other productions with high volume who may be working abroad, without an internet connection, to transcribe large file sizes and large volumes of content.
- Captioning keynotes, corporate presentations and branded videos for the web.
- Transcribe important, confidential meetings for internal record-keeping.
- Save time for a transcription where AI does the first pass and the transcriptionist can finalize the captions.
About Simon Says
Simon Says is the leading AI transcription, subtitling, and video editing platform for video professionals, helping you find the meaningful soundbites, assemble your video, and collaboratively lock story from the web. Simon Says integrates with all the major video editing applications - Adobe Premiere Pro, Avid Media Composer, Apple Final Cut Pro X, and DaVinci Resolve - and seamlessly fits within post production workflows.
Transcribing used to be frustrating. Simon Says solved it.
Simon Says has been featured in Apple's Keynote (twice), has cloud and on-premises applications that are suitable for every security requirement, and is used by customers at Adobe, BBC, CBC, CNN, Sony, Yale University, Bunim/Murray, Goodby Silverstein, and TED.
To learn more please visit: https://www.simonsays.ai and watch: https://youtu.be/EcEi26XbVHw
