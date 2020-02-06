- More than 18,000 customers participate: Since the program's inception in September 2019, more than 18,000 Simple customers have opted in to participate in Round-up Rules - Round-up Rules savings hit $1 million benchmark in 4 months: Debit card transactions are rounded up to an even dollar amount, and the "change" goes into customers' savings accounts with combined balances totaling more than $1.2 million since September 2019