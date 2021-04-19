LINCOLN, Neb., Apr. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Simple Strat, a gold-tiered HubSpot solutions partner, has recently announced an expansion of their consulting services on one of the world's largest marketing platforms. Leveraging deep experience in marketing technology and content strategy, Simple Strat team members have spent the last four years sharing their expertise as an official HubSpot solutions partner and local user group leaders. Now, with tech industry veteran Ken Smith in place as a Senior HubSpot Consultant, Simple Strat can offer its helping hand to a wider array of users looking to get more out of the platform.
A strong voice in the HubSpot user community, Simple Strat offers a blend of strategic and practical support through their tutorial video series and blog. The company works with entrepreneurs, sales, and marketing professionals at all levels to help them maximize their content marketing and lead generation campaigns through marketing consulting, one-on-one mentoring and training, and technical support.
"We have seen the return on utilizing HubSpot to grow our own company, and we're excited to bring that strategic knowledge and hands-on experience to more companies nationwide," says Ali Schwanke, CEO of Simple Strat. "From platform purchase and selection to onboarding and optimization, our newest hire and expansion of services will help us better deliver unique value to customers in the marketing and sales functions."
Smith brings 25 years' of B2B marketing experience and another decade of HubSpot-certified experience to Simple Strat's knowledge base. As a HubSpot Certified Trainer and consultant with a long list of relevant platform certifications, Smith is eager to help companies of all sizes level up their results using the platform.
What this means for HubSpot users:
● HubSpot Purchase Support: Free guidance and consulting to help companies determine the right hubs and tool setup needed to achieve their goals on the platform.
● HubSpot Implementation and Onboarding: Complete onboarding services for HubSpot Sales Hub, Services Hub, and Marketing Hub, from starter to enterprise level use cases.
● Customized HubSpot Consulting: Audits, growth plans, and consulting services to help execute inbound marketing and sales campaigns on the platform.
To learn more, or explore Simple Strat's capabilities, visit simplestrat.com/hubspot or check out their info-packed YouTube channel.
Simple Strat simplifies stand-out content marketing for B2B tech companies and HubSpot implementation for teams across industries. The company also serves as the HubSpot User Group leader for the Nebraska region.
