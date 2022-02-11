IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- simpleAR®, a pioneer in augmented reality (AR) and mixed reality (MR) software, today announced it has officially launched as a company with Marlo Brooke as CEO, founder of AVATAR Partners. The technology simpleAR® platform is a no-code MR creation and deployment platform that makes MR achievable for all businesses. simpleAR enables the most demanding customers, including the US military and leading XR development studios, to create, deploy and maintain enterprise MR.
About the Company:
simpleAR® accelerates employee efficiency with smart Mixed Reality. Create and maintain interactive training systems, job-aids and 3D procedural support in-house. Capabilities include Aircraft Maintenance and Repair that reduces errors by 300%, construction Assembly and QA that reduces waste scrap and rework by 38%. Vehicle Wiring Repair that reduces time to train by 91%. Ship Engine Repair worth $100K that turns a novice employee into a near expert from the first use. Surgical Procedure Training that evaluates and recommends actions based on hand position. Heavy Equipment Inspection of microscopic equipment cracks unseen to the human eye.
Contact:
Marlo Brooke
Founder & CEO
simpleAR
E-Mail: info@simplear.io
Tel: (714) 482-6775
Website: http://www.simplear.io
Media Contact
