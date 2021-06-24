HARRISBURG, N.C., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SimpleCom today announced that it has achieved 5G for Enterprise Branch Specialization from Cradlepoint, the global leader in cloud-delivered LTE and 5G wireless network edge solutions. The 5G for Enterprise Branch Specialization identifies and recognizes partner organizations that are leaders in positioning and selling Cradlepoint's 5G for business solutions by meeting a series of sales, technical, and business proficiency criteria.
By receiving the specialization, SimpleCom will support Cradlepoint's efforts of selling the industry's most comprehensive portfolio of 5G solutions to meet the business imperatives of availability, interoperability, security, and manageability. For over two decades, SimpleCom has helped both carriers and customers simplify their fixed and mobile communication challenges by offering real-world solutions for a variety of applications. Based out of Harrisburg, NC, SimpleCom has deep experience and solution deployments for IoT (internet of things), VoIP, Public Safety, Business Continuity, Education, and Transportation.
Says Brian McKeon, President of SimpleCom, "Through almost twenty years as a VAR and channel partner within the cellular community, we have never had the type of attention and support that we receive from Cradlepoint. Far and away they have the best channel program we have ever experienced. Becoming Cradlepoint's first 5G Partner in the country is a culmination of a lot of hard work and dedication from our team and I could not be more proud."
By combining its NetCloud platform with a clean-sheet-of-paper design for its new 5G modems and antenna systems, Cradlepoint is the first to deliver comprehensive 5G solutions for business. Specific capabilities include: combining LTE, Gigabit-Class LTE, and 5G in a single wireless WAN, supporting all 5G spectrums, interoperating with existing customer SD-WAN and router infrastructures, and simplifying the entire network management lifecycle.
"Cradlepoint is committed to leading the evolution of Wireless WAN and 5G and is both the first and best choice for customers in this space," said Eric Purcell, senior vice president of global partner sales at Cradlepoint. "Our reseller, service provider, and technology partners play a crucial role in this mission. The addition of SimpleCom to our 5G for Enterprise Branch Specialization program is another important step in leading the path to 5G for business."
For more information on SimpleCom's work in the industry, please visit http://www.simplecom.pro. For more on Cradlepoint's 5G for Enterprise Branch Specialization and the Cradlepoint Partner Program, please visit https://cradlepoint.com/partners/for-partners/.
About SimpleCom
In a world where businesses and organizations continue to struggle to keep up with technology, SimpleCom steps in to help. Providing practical, real-world solutions, SimpleCom has served over a thousand clients, by simplifying their fixed and mobile communication challenges. Working with partners and customers to make sure they have the solution that is the right fit - both technically and financially, SimpleCom's team of engineers and project managers completely manage and oversee their customer's deployment through planning and scheduling, hardware and software provisioning, on-site installation and after-sale support. For over two decades SimpleCom's philosophy that "form follows function" has allowed them to become a leader in the information technology industry. To learn more visit https://simplecom.pro.
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/simple-com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/simplecompro/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SimpleCom-100702408251572
About Cradlepoint
Cradlepoint is a global leader in cloud-delivered LTE and 5G wireless network edge solutions for branch, mobile, and IoT networks. Cradlepoint NetCloud, the personification of the company's Elastic Edge vision, is a subscription-based service with purpose-built endpoints that delivers a pervasive, secure, and software-defined Wireless WAN edge to connect people, places, and things over LTE and 5G cellular networks. More than 22,000 businesses and government agencies around the world rely on Cradlepoint to keep critical sites, points of commerce, field forces, vehicles, and IoT devices always connected and protected, including 75% of the world's top retailers, 50% of the Fortune 100, and first responder agencies in 25 of the largest US cities. Major service providers use Cradlepoint solutions as the foundation for innovative managed services. Founded in 2006, Cradlepoint is a privately held company headquartered in Boise, Idaho, with a development center in Silicon Valley and international offices in the UK and Australia.
SimpleCom Media Inquiries
Michael Aldea
SimpleCom
+1 (704) 960-8208
Cradlepoint Media Inquiries
HOLLY LANGBEIN
Highwire PR
+1 (916) 769-2199
Media Contact
Jan Michael Aldea, SimpleCom, +1 (704) 960-8208, michael@simplecom.pro
HOLLY LANGBEIN, Highwire, +1 (916) 769-2199, cradlepoint@highwirepr.com
SOURCE SimpleCom