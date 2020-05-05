FT. WORTH, Texas, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Simpli.fi, the leading programmatic platform for addressable, mobile, and OTT/CTV advertising, announced that it has been selected as a finalist for the 2020 AdExchanger Awards in the Best TV Advertising Technology category. AdExchanger has chosen Simpli.fi's OTT/CTV advertising solution as a top contender for the award out of hundreds of competitive submissions.
"We are honored that our CTV offering has been shortlisted for this year's AdExchanger Awards," said Frost Prioleau, CEO and Co-Founder of Simpli.fi. "Our CTV advertising solutions have seen tremendous growth in the marketplace, as we executed over 11,600 CTV campaigns for more than 4,100 unique advertisers in Q1 alone. That growth has continued in Q2, as advertisers are looking for highly targeted, flexible TV advertising options that drive measurable results."
Advertisers of all sizes are more focused than ever on making each ad impression count. Simpli.fi offers a variety of different targeting methods for OTT/CTV advertising, including household addressable, behavioral, and demographic targeting. These solutions enable marketers to eliminate waste and maximize ROI. Coupled with Simpli.fi's online and offline attribution capabilities, they provide a comprehensive solution to deliver advanced TV advertising to highly targeted audiences.
To learn more about Simpli.fi's OTT/CTV offering, and how Simpli.fi can help advertisers drive measurable results, please visit our website.
About Simpli.fi
Simpli.fi is the leader in programmatic advertising built for the precision and scale of addressable, mobile, and OTT/CTV advertising. Simpli.fi works with the world's largest buyers of localized advertising, including multi-location brands, agencies, local media groups, networks, and trading desks. With over 130,000 active daily campaigns run by more than 30,000 active advertisers, Simpli.fi's clients are able to deliver performance on high volumes of campaigns and provide deep insights into their dynamic audiences, bringing them one step closer to truly personalized, one-to-one marketing.
Media Contact:
Katherine Schroeter
SHIFT Communications for Simpli.fi
simpli.fi@shiftcomm.com