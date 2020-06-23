FT. WORTH, Texas, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Simpli.fi, the leading programmatic platform for CTV, addressable, and mobile advertising, announced that it has been shortlisted for the Masterclassing 2020 Effective Digital Marketing Awards. Masterclassing has recognized Simpli.fi for the Most Effective Retail or Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Campaign category. Simpli.fi's campaign was chosen as a top contender out of competitive submissions around the globe--including submissions from the UK, US, France, India, Taiwan, Singapore and the Philippines, among other countries.
The award honors Simpli.fi's collaboration with one of the world's largest agency holding groups to run CTV campaigns for a national gas station and convenience store chain with more than 750 locations nationwide. With a $465,000.00 budget and the need to deliver localized messages at scale, the client chose Simpli.fi as its programmatic advertising partner to drive measurable foot traffic to each store location. Simpli.fi's unique CTV advertising and Addressable Geo-Fencing offerings provided the ability to effectively target individual surrounding households that met the advertiser's criteria and to attribute incremental foot traffic at each location. Additionally, Simpli.fi provided granular and robust reporting capabilities as well as the ability to seamlessly work alongside third-party measurement tools. The campaign succeeded with an overall Cost Per Visit (CPV) of $2.09 and a $13 CPV for OTT/CTV advertising specifically.
"We are delighted to see this campaign and our addressable CTV advertising solution recognized by Masterclassing as a top contender for the 2020 Effective Digital Marketing Awards," said Frost Prioleau, co-founder and CEO of Simpli.fi. "This campaign showcases the growing trend of national brands localizing advertising to individualized markets across the country and gaining granular insights and reporting."
Simpli.fi offers a variety of different targeting methods for CTV advertising, including household addressable, behavioral, and demographic targeting. These solutions enable marketers to eliminate waste and maximize ROI. Combined with Simpli.fi's online and offline attribution capabilities, they provide a comprehensive solution to deliver advanced TV advertising to highly targeted audiences.
The shortlist and final selected winners will be honored this year at the 2020 Effective Digital Marketing Awards Ceremony on Friday, September 11th.
