BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Simplify Compliance, a leading provider of business information and training solutions, announces the acquisition of BasicSafe, a scalable, web-based system that streamlines environmental health and safety (EHS) workflow management. The BasicSafe applications will complement Simplify Compliance's existing safety platform, EHS Hero, which falls within the product portfolio of its human capital management division, Business and Learning Resources (BLR).
"The pairing of BasicSafe and BLR solutions will revolutionize our safety offering, enabling us to serve our collective EHS audience in a way few others are able to do," says Simplify Compliance Chief Product Officer, David Cella. "Through BLR's regulatory content and guidance and BasicSafe's accessible software, we can support compliance and supercharge productivity across an organization's entire safety program."
Developed in 2007 by a team of engineers and programmers, and spearheaded by founder and former safety professional Kevin Shoemaker, BasicSafe was designed to streamline complex and time-consuming EHS processes like job safety analysis, audits, incident reporting, and document storage. The result is twelve digital applications that support the execution and organization of the most critical safety tasks.
"BasicSafe is looking forward to working with Simplify Compliance to package critical content and domain expertise to increase value for our customers," says Shoemaker. "We see the value in many areas that will help accelerate the combination of the business strengths towards becoming the best-in-class one-stop safety management software as a service."
The functionality of BasicSafe's applications is enhanced by a core set of tools that it dubs the "Virtual Assistant" suite, which includes:
- A database for digitally storing Policies and Procedures;
- An Action Management tool that allows safety managers to increase accountability through the assignment of tasks;
- Planner/Scheduler that sets recurring reminders to ensure teams meet critical compliance deadlines; and
- A Reporting tool that allows managers to track key performance indicators across applications.
These applications align with the EHS Hero suite of products, comprising federal and state regulatory information, safety charts and policies, preloaded and customizable safety plans, and one-to-one access to safety experts through its coveted EHS Hotline.
"The combination of EHS Hero and BasicSafe's applications will allow us to provide our customers a more holistic, tech-enabled safety management solution." says Simplify Compliance CEO, Dan Oswald. "Plus, we're excited to do it with a team who shares our commitment to innovative, quality products built around the needs of the people we serve."
About BasicSafe
BasicSafe is an internet-based integrated approach to managing safe work cultures and compliance with regulatory requirements. Extensive programming based on proven safety methodologies that target employee training and information access are the backbone of the BasicSafe suite. BasicSafe is built by skilled programmers working in conjunction with experienced safety managers at companies helping to develop this software. Visit http://www.basicsafe.us.
About Simplify Compliance
Simplify Compliance, Leeds Equity Partners-backed portfolio company, helps its customers learn, comply, and succeed by providing mission-critical regulatory and business information, analysis, and tools. Serving a range of industries, including healthcare, human capital management, and communications, Simplify Compliance provides time-saving products and solutions that help businesses, and their employees monitor compliance, optimize financial performance, and create and implement best practices. Visit https://simplifycompliance.com.
About Business and Learning Resources (BLR)
As a division of Simplify Compliance, BLR is an industry-leading knowledge provider in the human capital management, environmental health and safety, leadership development, and legal markets. Visit https://www.blr.com.
Media Contact
Press Team, Simplify Compliance, 1-978-624-4568, Press@SimplifyCompliance.com
SOURCE Simplify Compliance