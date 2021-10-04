NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Simplist, a digital mortgage platform committed to delivering a seamless customer experience, today announced that it has been selected as one of National Mortgage Professional (NMP) magazine's Most Loved Mortgage Employers for 2021. This inaugural ranking highlights mortgage industry employers that are leading the way when it comes to reinvigorating corporate culture, enriching employee experience, and promoting professional opportunity.
To determine this year's honorees, National Mortgage Professional first invited employers to complete a form outlining their various offerings and internal practices. Selected firms' employees were then asked to complete an anonymous survey evaluating their work environment against key factors such as corporate culture, benefits, community engagement, diversity and inclusion, leadership, and team dynamics. Each nominated company was required to meet a minimum number of employee responses based on overall size; winners were revealed in the September issue of National Mortgage Professional.
"At Simplist, we're committed to fostering a collaborative and welcoming environment where everyone's contributions are valued," said Anthony Sherman, CEO of Simplist. "We're grateful to NMP for this recognition, but most of all thankful to our team for their continued hard work in service of delivering outstanding customer experience."
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which necessitated the subsequent transition to remote work, has not hampered the Simplist team's efforts to help more people achieve their dreams of homeownership. In fact, throughout 2020, Simplist was able to close loans in half the time of traditional lenders—and in some instances, as little as 10 days. In 2020, the firm was named Rocket Pro TPO's Top Mortgage Broker in New York in recognition of its outstanding customer service. Simplist also won the 'Best Digital Mortgage Company' designation in the 2021 FinTech Breakthrough Awards.
Sherman added: "At Simplist, we believe that there's an inextricable link between employee and customer satisfaction. By cultivating an intentional culture of empathy and active listening, we believe we are better equipped to solve customers' problems and deliver experiences that delight. We're proud of our team's unwavering commitment to ensuring a seamless mortgage procurement process."
In addition to competitive compensation packages, Simplist offers its employees a range of benefits. These include health insurance, unlimited paid vacation, parental leave, pre-tax commuter benefits, and training opportunities. To learn more about careers at Simplist, and view open positions, please visit http://www.simplist.com/careers
About Simplist
Simplist is a digital mortgage platform committed to modernizing and simplifying the mortgage application process. Launched early in 2020 by a team of experienced real estate and finance experts, Simplist works with major national firms and established regional lenders alike to help prospective homeowners find mortgages as unique as they are. The firm is headquartered in New York, NY and currently helps customers to secure their dream homes in 13 major U.S. markets (California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Minnesota, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Washington D.C.). We'll be in 25+ states by the end of 2021. For more information, visit simplist.com.
