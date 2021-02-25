ATLANTA, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Noble Systems Corporation, a global leader in omnichannel contact center technology solutions, is happy to announce that Simply Business, one of the UK's largest business insurance providers, has chosen Noble Gamification to drive agent engagement and ensure consistency of coaching and incentives across their different teams.
Simply Business was looking for a solution that would help improve and enhance its existing employee incentive programs and encourage team members to 'go the extra mile'. Their primary goals were to provide consistency across teams, make it easier to quantity results, and reduce administrative management time. Noble Gamification allows users to more easily manage employee recognition and rewards for achievements and promotes ongoing professional development. The flexible environment supports integration with existing systems, so that Simply Business could easily 'bolt on' gamification to the contact center platform already in place.
Simply Business' journey with Noble Gamification began with putting 50% of their agents on the platform. That initial use quickly resulted in an increase in sales per hour, a key metric for Simply Business. Almost immediately, they saw a 6% uplift among their agents that were using Noble Gamification.
Team members can gain points for achieving goals that equate to monetary values in the company's Kudos program, which they can choose to spend on a variety of incentives or take part in raffles and auctions. Brendan Mckee, Operations Manager at Simply Business, said, "So far we have been very impressed with the results of Noble Gamification and both agents and managers love using it. The business is delighted with the uplift in sales per hour and the system has already paid for itself after just a few months!"
One of the key advantages of Noble Gamification for Simply Business is that they are able to maintain consistency across every team. They can quickly make changes on the fly, such as adding a user or changing a metric. Throughout the pilot campaign, they have seen positive results in driving engagement – particularly in the areas of coaching – enabling them to be consistent across the organization and providing a central log of what training has been completed and by which team members.
"We're pleased to welcome Simply Business on their gamification journey and are delighted that they're already seeing such positive results," said James Riley, VP of Sales & Marketing EMEA, APAC & India. "The business is embracing the new technology which is helping focus their teams on their Key Performance Indicators while empowering their consultants to keep track of their individual contributions via their personalized dashboards."
About Noble Systems
Noble Systems Corporation is a global leader in the customer communications industry, providing innovative solutions for Contact Center, Workforce Engagement, Analytics, and Gamification technologies. Tens of thousands of agents at client installations worldwide use Noble platforms to manage millions of customer contacts each day. Noble offers a unified suite of inbound, outbound, and omnichannel contact processing, strategy planning, resource management, and compliance tools for companies of all sizes. Our premise, cloud, and innovative premise/cloud hybrid platforms include ACD, predictive dialing, blended processing, recording and monitoring, IVR, messaging, interaction analytics, robotic process automation and decisioning, workforce management, and gamification. With a portfolio of more than 210 patents and growing, Noble leads the way in pioneering solutions for the contact center market. For more information, contact Lee Allum at 1.888.8NOBLE8 or visit http://www.noblesystems.com.
About Simply Business
Simply Business is of the UK's largest business insurance and landlord insurance providers. Since 2005, we've helped over three million small businesses and self-employed people find the protection that's right for them, from builders to bakers and personal trainers. Our big idea was to reduce time, hassle and jargon wherever possible, while introducing the simplicity, choice and value that we believe small businesses and landlords are entitled to. Along the way, we've innovated and grown, building a great team united in delivering our purpose – insuring small businesses and enabling big dreams. Not just for our customers, but for our people and communities, too. By harnessing the power of data, and with a fast and supportive claims service that gets customers back on track quickly, we'll continue to stand by businesses and landlords as they make their big dreams happen. http://www.simplybusiness.co.uk
