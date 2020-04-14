AUSTIN, Texas and Belfast, United Kingdom, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Simply NUC, Inc., a Platinum Intel® Technology Provider and leading Intel® NUC integration company, today announced it's taking orders on a new SNUC Book product line of laptop PC, designed in collaboration with Intel with customizable RAM, SSD, and OS options. Simply NUC is providing two SNUC Book families: Cobalt™ for mobile workstation usage and Nemesis™ geared toward gaming.
"We are thrilled to be working with Intel to expand our product portfolio beyond the mini PC and into mobile computing," said Aaron Rowsell, Simply NUC CEO. "And Cobalt and Nemesis ultra-fast SNUC Books provide our markets with premium laptop computing in a sleek chassis that offers more than ten hours of battery life."
Unleash your creativity with the Cobalt LAP71CB SNUC Book lightweight mobile workstation. Cobalt brings top of the line performance making big ideas happen. The featured 9th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-9750H processor and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 2070 graphics card with Max-Q option offer uncompromising workstation performance. The RTX combines real-time ray-tracing, AI, Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) for cutting-edge graphics processing. This mobile workstation will keep up with your long days, delivering up to 10 hours of battery life while on-the-go. Cobalt is customizable for up to 64GB RAM and up to 4TB NVMe/SATA SSDs to eliminate storage bottlenecks while doing CAD work and training your deep learning models.
Equally impressive, the Nemesis LAP71NM provides premium gaming performance in a sleek, fast, and powerful form factor. Nemesis also features a 9th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-9750H processor and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 2070 (with Max-Q) or GeForce GTX™ 1660 Ti graphics card options. NVIDIA's Turing architecture immerses you in incredible realism and performance in your latest games. This gaming laptop is constructed in a magnesium alloy chassis for a thin and light but durable gaming experience. And the Nemesis SNUC Book was developed with focus on important features like the silent mechanical keyboard with full RGB control, flexible connections using WiFi 6 or gigabit ethernet, and fully customizable for up to 64GB RAM and two M.2 SSDs to keep all your content together.
Both Cobalt and Nemesis can be ordered now from Simply NUC. Details can be found at: https://simplynuc.com/cobalt-snuc-book/ and https://simplynuc.com/nemesis-snuc-book/
About Simply NUC, Inc.
Formed in 2015 and headquartered in Round Rock, Texas, Simply NUC®, Inc. is a Platinum Intel® Technology Provider specializing in mini computer platforms. Simply NUC provides fully configured, warrantied, and supported systems to businesses, schools, factories, and consumers; as well as end-to-end project development, custom operating system installations, and NUC accessories. For information about Simply NUC please visit www.simplynuc.com
