ORLANDO, Fla., March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Simply Self Storage, a premier provider of storage solutions for a wide range of customer needs, announced the launch of their "Simple Rental" online rental capability for customers.
In testing and development since December 2019, this new functionality allows customers to securely, easily and quickly rent a storage unit using their computer, tablet or mobile phone.
Customers renting a storage unit via "Simple Rental" are given unrivaled flexibility to simplify their storage rental experience including:
- Skipping the line in store
- Easy one-page checkout process
- Choosing a secure lock that works best for them at each location
- Selecting from a range of industry-leading insurance plans
- Seeing their exclusive promotion and cost savings before checking out
- Signing up for convenient Auto Pay
Kurt O'Brien, CEO of Simply Self Storage, said, "Our new, online rental capability changes the game for consumers, making it easier than ever to rent their next storage unit online."
About Simply Self Storage
Since 2003, Simply has embarked on a continual journey to make the self-storage experience as simple as possible, while providing a wide range of convenient and secure storage units that serve both personal and business customers.
Simply Self Storage properties provide greater control over where and how people store their belongings, with the necessary flexibility to meet each individual need. As a national provider of self-storage, Simply Self Storage is proud of the product provided and the service from highly trained employees.
With facilities across the country and millions of square feet of storage space, Simply Self Storage offers all types of clean, safe and stress-free options for storing belongings.
For more information, please visit www.simplyss.com.
