REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Simpplr, an employee communications and enablement platform, today announces its free annual conference, Cohesion 2021, for internal communications, IT, and HR professionals which will convene virtually on October 19th and 20th. The conference will feature innovative sessions and networking opportunities for employee experience leaders to discuss and discover new strategies to increase employee engagement, organizational agility, and ultimately help the industry redefine the future of work. Cohesion will feature educational sessions on industry best practices and compelling keynotes from leading companies like UKG, Nutanix, Greenhouse, Xilinx, and more.
"We're excited to unveil Cohesion 2021 because of the value it will bring to the employee experience community," said Dhiraj Sharma, CEO and co-founder of Simpplr. "Internal communications, IT and HR professionals are at a defining moment as employees expect more from employers than ever before. At Cohesion, we will equip practitioners with leading playbooks and help them to connect and grow their professional networks."
- Mapping the New Frontier of Work at Cohesion 2021
Employee expectations in the workplace have drastically changed. The new reality of remote work and hybrid offices means that organizations must invest in how to engage employees with cutting-edge consumer-first practices rather than forcing them into an archaic model. To help organizations enable this, Cohesion 2021 will feature keynotes from leading voices who are shaping the future of the workplace like journalist and author Elaine Welteroth, former Starbucks CEO Jim Donald, comms guru Dex Hunter-Torricke, and others.
- Building Barrier-free Employee Experiences with Elaine Welteroth
In a world that's deeply divided, finding and cultivating a sense of community has never been more important for businesses. Elaine Welteroth, former Editor-in-Chief of Condé Nast and Teen Vogue will discuss how to build safe spaces to engage a socially conscious employee base through authentic storytelling, empathy, and personal narrative. The Cohesion audience will get a rare glimpse of her journey on the frontlines of challenging the status quo throughout her career.
- Why CEOs Should Prioritize Internal Communication with Jim Donald
Jim Donald is known for his personal, hands-on approach to leadership and ability to effectively lead in different, often unfamiliar, business environments – and will share the leadership and management techniques that have earned him his stellar reputation. Jim will explain how internal communications professionals can relay the impact of their profession back to c-level executives and make a case for why every CEO should be prioritizing the employee experience.
- AI & The Future of Work with Dex Hunter-Torricke
Dex Hunter-Torricke has managed communications for some of the most influential and admired Silicon Valley leaders and corporations. He led the executive communications team at Facebook and served as a personal speechwriter for Mark Zuckerberg, then went on to join SpaceX as senior director of communications. He is currently head of communications for the Oversight Board, the independent body that will be making decisions on Facebook and Instagram's most challenging content issues. Dex will share his vision on how AI and other bleeding technologies will shape the future of the employee experience and how companies can build a community with their employees.
- Best Practices from Leaders in Internal Communications, IT, and HR
In addition to its stellar line-up of keynote speakers, Cohesion's agenda features practical experience-led sessions with practitioners, bringing together the most respected leaders and practitioners in internal communications, IT, and HR at the inaugural annual conference. While virtual this year, Simpplr plans to host a hybrid event in 2022 expanding on content, community, and connections.
About Simpplr
Simpplr simplifies employee communication. Founded in 2014, Simpplr's modern intranet platform accelerates employee engagement, collaboration, and productivity. The company has raised a total of $61.1 million from Tola Capital, Norwest Venture Partners, Salesforce Ventures, and Still Venture Capital. Simpplr is headquartered virtually with offices in California and India and is a recipient of the 2021 Inc. Magazine Great Places to Work Award. For more information, visit https://www.simpplr.com/
About Cohesion 2021
Cohesion 2021 is Simpplr's two-day virtual event bringing together IC, IT, and HR to share success stories and discuss how to redefine the future of employee engagement. Register to engage, learn, and share best practices in communications, leadership, and employee experience. Register today at: http://www.cohesion2021.com
