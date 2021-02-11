REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Simpplr today announced it was named to the Constellation ShortList™ for Employee Digital Workspaces in Q1 2021. The technology vendors and service providers included in this program deliver critical transformation initiative requirements for early adopter and fast follower organizations. Simpplr has been recognized by the Constellation ShortList in the Digital Workspaces for the sixth consecutive time.
Simpplr's software aligns organizations by streamlining communications and engages employees with information as they're spread across multiple locations. The abrupt transition to remote work amplified the need for modern software to connect distributed employees across departments, offices, and locations. Many companies are reevaluating their communications tech stack to help employees stay informed and connected. Modern intranets help create an engaged digital workplace to create a single source of truth.
"We're excited to be recognized by a top technology research firm for the sixth time in row," said Dhiraj Sharma, Simpplr Co-Founder, and CEO. "During a prolonged period of remote work, Simpplr aims to help organizations to stay connected, engage employees, and align their communication. Think of us as a virtual headquarters."
Constellation Research advises leaders on leveraging disruptive technologies to achieve business model transformation and streamline business processes. Products and services named to the Constellation ShortList meet the threshold criteria for this category as determined through client inquiries, partner conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects, market share, and internal research. The portfolio is updated at least once per year as the analyst team deems necessary based on market conditions.
"As leaders adjust to a compressed state of digital transformation, they want to know which vendors matter the most based on technology investment, use cases, strategic vision, customer value, executive leadership, and price," noted R "Ray" Wang, chairman and founder at Constellation Research. "Our analysts have a pulse on what's working, what's not, and are constantly in touch with other buy-side executives. The ShortList™ does this in the most efficient and effective manner."
About This Constellation ShortList™
Corporate Intranets, often referred to today as Digital Workspaces, represent the evolution from simple company portals, which provide access to human resources and financial information, to a central hub for several aspects of employee engagement. Digital Workspaces or intranets enable people to connect with the colleagues, content and business applications they need in order to get their jobs done.
About Simpplr
Simpplr is today's modern employee intranet. Our software helps companies engage their workforce by streamlining internal communication and forging employee connections.
Simpplr partners with many leading brands, including Workday, AAA, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, DocuSign, Eurostar, and Columbia University. Our customers are improving productivity, increasing employee engagement, and reducing employee turnover. More importantly, the improved internal communication is helping employees find work meaningful and fulfilling.
Simpplr is headquartered in Redwood City, CA with an office in Gurgaon, India, and is backed by Norwest Venture Partners, Salesforce Ventures, and Still Venture Capital.
Visit simpplr.com and join the conversation on Twitter @simpplr.
