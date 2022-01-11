REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Simpplr, the leading employee experience platform for internal communications, HR, and IT professionals, has named Parag Kulkarni its Chief Technology Officer (CTO) to further accelerate its growth as the premier EX platform.
With almost 25 years of experience as a technology leader, Parag's addition to Simpplr's executive leadership means an even deeper focus on pushing the SImpplr platform to new technological heights, resulting in even more value for its customers. Before joining Simpplr, Parag served as the Senior Vice President of SaaS Engineering at Nutanix. During his career at Nutanix, Parag developed advanced Saas applications and systems across the entire customer and partner life cycle. These applications supported tens of millions of dollars in transactions performed by thousands of users.
Perhaps more importantly, Parag's team was responsible for the integrity of Nutanix's data infrastructure and making strategic decisions for the business fueled by their robust data insights. Before his leadership role at Nutanix, Parag held progressively more strategic leadership roles at Juniper Networks.
"Parag's leadership will allow us to take Simpplr's technological innovation to new heights and set a new vision for what the future of the EX industry's leading platform will look like," says Dhiraj Sharma (CEO, Simpplr), "Parag's experience and visionary attitude will allow Simpplr to accelerate our evolution as a next-generation platform which will continue to serve as the defining factor for the success of top employee experience leaders."
"When I first encountered Simpplr's product as a customer, I was captivated by its ease of implementation and top-class user experience. What inspired me even more, was the opportunity the platform has to become a future-defining solution for EX professionals," says Parag Kulkarni (CTO, Simpplr). "I'm delighted to be joining the Simpplr team and to build a revolutionary EX platform with a strong engineering and AI/ML foundation that will allow Simpplr customers to drive employee experience and engagement"
Parag will lead Simpplr's engineering and technology teams in developing this generation-defining platform. Through an acute focus on engineering excellence and customer-driven road mapping, Parag will ensure that Simpplr customers continue to receive unparalleled value from the leading employee experience platform both now and in the future – regardless of what that future holds.
