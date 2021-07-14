REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Simpplr, an employee communications and enablement platform, today announces that it has secured $32 million in Series C funding. The investment will accelerate Simpplr's growth and development of a unified employee communications platform to help global companies drive employee engagement. The round was led by investor Tola Capital, with repeat investments from Norwest Ventures, Salesforce Ventures, and George Still Ventures. Eddie Kang, Principal with Tola Capital, joined the board.
Employee engagement, enablement, and organizational agility are strategic imperatives for every business, and the hybrid workplace model is the new standard given the pandemic. But according to Gartner, 90% of employee intranets fail. Enter Simpplr, which provides organizations with a platform that is powered by AI and turnkey integrations, making it simple for business leaders and corporate communications to deliver the information their employees need. Ultimately, organizations become more connected and aligned across geographies and teams.
"We're able to help remote and hybrid teams feel more connected, especially during the pandemic, with an impactful home for their employees that increases performance and happiness. We're pleased with the support from Tola Capital to expand our vision of a unified employee communications platform and continue to deliver a best-in-class customer experience as we scale," said Dhiraj Sharma, Founder & CEO of Simpplr.
Simpplr leverages AI to streamline how information is presented and searched company-wide with an intelligent, personalized experience for each employee. This customized experience is available to employees through multiple channels, such as mobile, Slack, Teams or email. The platform supports over 50 no-code integrations with other world-class cloud applications and is easy to deploy out-of-the-box. Lastly, sophisticated backend intelligence applies prescriptive analytics to show what content is performing in real-time, so leaders have a feedback loop with employees.
"The future of work is hybrid and Simpplr is essential to a company's ability to engage with employees. As enterprise software investors, what excites us about Simpplr's platform is that it allows leadership teams to streamline communications across channels and provides a turnkey platform that drives value to customers very quickly. Our partnership with Simpplr will accelerate its roadmap to meet the needs of global business leaders and communications teams," said Eddie Kang, Principal at Tola Capital.
In 2020, Simpplr added over 100 enterprise customers like Talend, UKG (Ultimate Kronos Group), Genesys, Penske, and Cloudera, and the company has quadrupled in size over the past two years. Simpplr, a leader in the Forrester Wave Report on Intranet Platforms, was also selected by Gartner as a Cool Vendor in 2021. With the new round of capital, Simpplr will accelerate the development of its unified employee communications platform, expand its development team, and further scale to offer a best-in-class customer experience to global enterprise customers.
"Staying agile as an organization with 13,000 employees undergoing a monumental merger during a pandemic has been a strategic advantage for UKG," said Stephen Tisa, Senior Director, IT, Digital, and Collaboration at UKG. "Simpplr has allowed us to connect our team members around the world, build on our award-winning culture, and keep every team member informed of exciting changes while making an impact on our strategic objectives."
