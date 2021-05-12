REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Simpplr has been named to Inc. magazine's annual list of the Best Workplaces for 2021. Hitting newsstands May 18 in the May/June 2021 issue, and as part of a prominent Inc.com feature, the list is the result of a wide-ranging and comprehensive measurement of American companies that have created exceptional workplaces and company culture whether teams are operating in person or remotely.
Collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. singled out 429 honorees this year. Each nominated company took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, on topics including management effectiveness, perks, and fostering employee growth. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine the company's overall score and ranking.
"Simpplr's ranking is simply a testament to the amazing collaborative and human-first culture that our employees create" says Dhiraj Sharma, CEO at Simpplr, "our team is hyper focused on not only building a great business but building an open, inclusive, and thriving workplace."
The company has grown drastically over the past year as traditional and modern businesses have realized the importance of having a modern intranet. As the team continues to grow, Simpplr aims to continue investing in building a top-notch employee experience. They are actively hiring for roles across departments to help sustain their amazing growth over the last year.
"The definition of a positive workplace has changed drastically over the past year," says Inc. magazine editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Stocked fridges and nap pods were no longer perks many companies could rely on once work went remote. So, this year's list is even more important as it reveals organizations that continue to enrich the lives of its employees amid a pandemic."
About Simpplr
Simpplr is today's modern employee intranet. Our software helps companies engage their workforce by streamlining internal communication and forging employee connections.
Simpplr partners with many leading brands across industries. Examples include: Workday, AAA, Fox, DocuSign, Eurostar, The World Economic Forum, and Columbia University. Our customers are improving productivity, increasing employee engagement, and reducing employee turnover. More importantly, the improved internal communication is helping employees feel connected to their companies.
Simpplr is headquartered in Redwood City, CA with an office in Gurgaon, India, and is backed by Norwest Venture Partners, Salesforce Ventures, and Still Venture Capital.
