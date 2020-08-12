AMSTERDAM, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), a global leader in IT asset disposition (ITAD) and electronics recycling, donated 30 laptops to children in need through the Hemmersbach's Kids Family – Direct Action program. This donation makes it possible for children in India and Poland who are living in orphanages, to access online activities and educational resources for distance learning programs.
The Hemmersbach Kids Family in Poland works with 71 childcare facilities providing all housing, essentials, and academic resources to support their educational and professional development. In India, Hemmersbach Kids Family similarly engages with orphanages and provides additional health and educational access and financial support. Together, these programs make it possible for 1,326 children to receive the help they need each day; 104 take part in the educational programs and 430 children benefit from the biofeedback therapy.
"Sims Lifecycle Services is committed to keeping resources in use for as long as possible," stated Jelle Slenters, Head of Business Development, EMEA for SLS. "I am pleased that we were able to accommodate donating these units to the orphanages, because it not only supports circular efforts, but it also offers the benefit of enabling these children to have the access they need to continue their education from a distance."
The circular economy initiatives at SLS help clients keep resources in use for as long as possible; extract maximum value from those resources while in use; and then recover and regenerate products and materials at the end of their useful life. To learn more visit https://www.simslifecycle.com.
For more information about the Kids Family – Direct Action Program, visit https://www.hemmersbach.com/why-us/our-direct-action.
About Sims Lifecycle Services
Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), rebranded from Sims Recycling Solutions, provides solutions to extend the life of IT and electronic devices, and the company recognizes the value in end-of-life electronic assets, components and materials. SLS supports Fortune 500 companies in navigating ongoing technology shifts by securely and responsibly managing the disposition of IT equipment and recycling of electronic products. SLS works with enterprises and major cloud providers to deliver decommissioning of corporate IT assets and data center equipment
IT asset disposition (ITAD) and electronics recycling services offered at SLS support the evolution of the electronics industry movement toward circularity. SLS clients benefit from data security, maximum IT value recovery, global compliance and sustainable IT use. As a responsible corporate citizen, and in alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, we continuously seek new ways to contribute to the circular economy. For more information, visit www.simslifecycle.com.