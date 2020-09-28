BEIJING, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SINA Corporation (the "Company" or "SINA") (NASDAQ: SINA), a leading online media company serving China and the global Chinese communities, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Second Quarter 2020 Highlights

  • Net revenues decreased 5% year-over-year to $507.7 million. Non-GAAP net revenues decreased 5% year-over-year to $505.1 million, representing a decrease of 1% on a constant currency basis [1].
  • Advertising revenues decreased 10% year-over-year to $392.2 million.
  • Non-advertising revenues increased 16% year-over-year to $115.5 million. Non-GAAP non-advertising revenues increased 17% year-over-year to $112.9 million.
  • Net loss attributable to SINA was $25.4 million, or $0.42 for diluted net loss per share attributable to SINA's ordinary shareholders. Non-GAAP net income attributable to SINA was $34.4 million, or $0.54 for non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to SINA's ordinary shareholders.

[1] On a constant currency (non-GAAP) basis, we assume that the exchange rate in the second quarter of 2020 had been the same as it was in the second quarter of 2019, or RMB6.81=US$1.00.

Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

For the second quarter of 2020, SINA reported net revenues of $507.7 million, a decrease of 5% compared to $533.1 million for the same period last year. Non-GAAP net revenues for the second quarter of 2020 were $505.1 million, a decrease of 5% compared to $530.4 million for the same period last year.

Advertising revenues for the second quarter of 2020 were $392.2 million, a decrease of 10% compared to $433.6 million for the same period last year, primarily due to continued weak advertising demand from certain industries in the aftermath of the domestic coronavirus outbreak, as well as negative currency translation impact.

Non-advertising revenues for the second quarter of 2020 were $115.5 million, an increase of 16% compared to $99.4 million for the same period last year. Non-GAAP non-advertising revenues for the second quarter of 2020 were $112.9 million, an increase of 17% compared to $96.8 million for the same period last year. The year-over-year growth in non-advertising revenues was mainly attributable to increased revenues generated from SINA Fintech businesses, due to growth in loan facilitation volume as well as gross reporting of certain Fintech revenues as required by ASU 2016-13, "Financial Instruments—Credit Losses (Topic 326), Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments".

Gross margin for the second quarter of 2020 was 74%, compared to 77% for the same period last year. Advertising gross margin for the second quarter of 2020 was 82%, compared to 80% for the same period last year, mainly due to the decrease of cost of revenues as a result of the exemption and refund of cultural business construction fee during the period. Non-advertising gross margin for the second quarter of 2020 was 45%, compared to 61% for the same period last year, primarily attributable to the adoption of the current expected credit losses methodology in estimating allowances for credit losses for Fintech businesses and reporting revenue and cost on a gross basis for certain Fintech businesses in accordance with ASU 2016-13.

Operating expenses for the second quarter of 2020 totaled $296.1 million, compared to $282.7 million for the same period last year. Non-GAAP operating expenses for the second quarter of 2020 totaled $270.0 million, compared to $256.0 million for the same period last year.

Income from operations for the second quarter of 2020 was $78.8 million, compared to $126.0 million for the same period last year. Operating margin was 16%, compared to 24% for the same period last year. Non-GAAP income from operations for the second quarter of 2020 was $104.9 million, compared to $152.8 million for the same period last year. Non-GAAP operating margin was 21%, compared to 29% for the same period last year.

Non-operating loss for the second quarter of 2020 was $20.5 million, compared to a non-operating income of $19.7 million for the same period last year. Non-operating loss for the second quarter of 2020 mainly included (i) a $97.4 million impairment on the Company's investments, which is excluded under non-GAAP measures; (ii) a $61.9 million net gain from fair value changes of investments, which is excluded under non-GAAP measures; (iii) an $18.4 million net interest and other income; and (iv) a $2.3 million net loss from equity method investments, which is reported one quarter in arrears. Non-operating income for the second quarter of 2019 included (i) a $15.7 million net interest and other income; (ii) a $4.3 million net earning from equity method investments, which is reported one quarter in arrears; and (iii) a $0.3 million net loss on sale of investments, fair value changes and impairment on investments, which is excluded under non-GAAP measures.    

Income tax expenses for the second quarter of 2020 were $36.4 million, compared to $46.7 million for the same period last year, largely attributable to reduced profitability compared with the same period last year.  

Net loss attributable to SINA's ordinary shareholders for the second quarter of 2020 was $25.4 million, compared to a net income attributable to SINA's ordinary shareholders of $51.4 million. Diluted net loss per share attributable to SINA's ordinary shareholders for the second quarter of 2020 was $0.42, compared to a diluted net income per share attributable to SINA's ordinary shareholders of $0.73 for the same period last year. Non-GAAP net income attributable to SINA's ordinary shareholders for the second quarter of 2020 was $34.4 million, compared to $54.0 million for the same period last year. Non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to SINA's ordinary shareholders for the second quarter of 2020 was $0.54, compared to $0.76 for the same period last year.

As of June 30, 2020, SINA's cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $2.6 billion, compared to $2.9 billion as of December 31, 2019. For the second quarter of 2020, net cash provided by operating activities was $115.3 million, capital expenditures totaled $10.0 million, and depreciation and amortization expenses amounted to $11.6 million.

Other Development

As of June 30, 2020, the Company has repurchased approximately 9.1 million shares at an average cost of $32.33 under the 2020 New Program. There were 59,754,024 ordinary shares outstanding as of June 30, 2020.

Non-GAAP Measures

This release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP net revenues, non-GAAP advertising revenues, non-GAAP non-advertising revenues, non-GAAP advertising and non-advertising gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to SINA's ordinary shareholders and non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, measures of the Company's financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company's non-GAAP financial measures may be defined differently than similar terms used by other companies. Accordingly, care should be exercised in understanding how the Company defines its non-GAAP financial measures.

The Company's non-GAAP financial measures exclude recognition of deferred revenues related to the license granted to Leju, stock-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets, adjustment for non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items on the share of equity method investments (net of share of amortization of intangibles not on their books), gain (loss) on sale of investment, gain on deemed disposal, fair value changes and impairment on investment, adjustment for non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items for the income attributable to non-controlling interests, amortization of convertible debt and senior notes issuance cost, and income tax effects of above non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items. The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in their financial and operating decision-making, because management believes these measures reflect the Company's ongoing business operations in a manner that allows more meaningful period-to-period comparisons. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in the following ways: (i) in comparing the Company's current financial results with the Company's past financial results in a consistent manner, and (ii) in understanding and evaluating the Company's current operating performance and future prospects in the same manner as management does, if they so choose. The Company also believes that the non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain expenses, gain (loss) and other items (i) that are not expected to result in future cash payments or (ii) that are non-recurring in nature or may not be indicative of the Company's core operating results and business outlook.

Use of non-GAAP financial measures has limitations. The Company's non-GAAP financial measures do not include all income and expense items that affect the Company's operations.  They may not be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Management compensates for these limitations by also considering the Company's financial results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Reconciliations of the Company's non-GAAP measures to the nearest comparable GAAP measures are set forth in the section below titled "Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP Results."

About SINA

SINA is a leading online media company serving China and the global Chinese communities. Its digital media network of SINA.com (portal), SINA mobile (mobile portal and mobile apps) and Weibo (social media) enables internet users to access professional media and user generated content in multi-media formats from personal computers and mobile devices and share their interests with friends and acquaintances.

SINA.com offers distinct and targeted professional content on each of its region-specific websites and a full range of complementary offerings. SINA mobile provides news information, professional and entertainment content customized for mobile users through mobile applications and mobile portal site SINA.cn.

Weibo is a leading social media platform for people to create, distribute and discover content. Based on an open platform architecture, Weibo provides unprecedented and simple way for people and organizations to publicly express themselves in real time, interact with others on a massive global platform and stay connected with the world.

Through these properties and other product lines, SINA offer an array of online media and social media services to its users to create a rich canvas for businesses and advertisers to effectively connect and engage with their targeted audiences.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that relate to, among other things, SINA's expected financial performance and SINA's strategic and operational plans (as described, without limitation, in quotations from management in this press release). SINA may also make forward-looking statements in the Company's periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "confidence," "estimates" and similar statements. SINA assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements in this press release and elsewhere. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to failure to meet internal or external expectations of future performance given the rapidly evolving markets; condition of the global financial and credit market; the uncertain regulatory landscape in China; fluctuations in the Company's quarterly operating results; the Company's reliance on online advertising sales and value-added services for a majority of its revenues; failure to successfully develop, introduce, drive adoption of or monetize new features and products, including portal, Weibo and Fintech products; failure to enter and develop the small and medium enterprise market by the Company or through cooperation with other parties, such as Alibaba; failure to successfully integrate acquired businesses; risks associated with the Company's investments, including adverse impacts on our financial results from equity pick-up, fair value changes and impairment; and failure to compete successfully against new entrants and established industry competitors. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in SINA's 2019 annual reports on Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact:

Investor Relations
SINA Corporation
Phone: +86 10 5898 3336
Email: ir@staff.sina.com.cn

 

 

SINA CORPORATION

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(U.S. Dollars in thousands, except per share data)















Three months ended


Six months ended




June 30,


March 31,


June 30,




2020


2019


2020


2020


2019


Net revenues:











    Advertising

$               392,212


$               433,633


$               309,995


$               702,207


$               821,658


    Non-advertising

115,532


99,421


125,056


240,588


186,535




507,744


533,054


435,051


942,795


1,008,193


Cost of revenues(1):











    Advertising  

68,956


85,589


76,855


145,811


169,968


    Non-advertising

63,917


38,722


69,534


133,451


69,866




132,873


124,311


146,389


279,262


239,834


Gross profit

374,871


408,743


288,662


663,533


768,359














Operating expenses:











    Sales and marketing (1)

148,941


147,721


127,156


276,097


293,199


    Product development (1)

93,602


91,981


91,977


185,579


186,030


    General and administrative (1)

53,567


43,016


38,726


92,293


76,176




296,110


282,718


257,859


553,969


555,405


Income from operations

78,761


126,025


30,803


109,564


212,954














Non-operating income (loss) :











   Earning (loss) from equity method investments, net

(2,324)


4,316


15,048


12,724


(11,937)


   Gain (loss) on sale of investments, fair value changes and impairment
   on investments, net

(36,609)


(315)


106,444


69,835


80,491


   Interest and other income, net

18,414


15,744


5,189


23,603


28,846




(20,519)


19,745


126,681


106,162


97,400














Income before income taxes

58,242


145,770


157,484


215,726


310,354


Income tax expenses

(36,409)


(46,720)


(25,787)


(62,196)


(111,955)














Net income

21,833


99,050


131,697


153,530


198,399


   Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

47,199


47,626


49,257


96,456


113,892














Net income (loss) attributable to SINA's ordinary shareholders

$                (25,366)


$                 51,424


$                 82,440


$                 57,074


$                 84,507


























Basic net income (loss) per share

$                    (0.40)


$                      0.74


$                      1.21


$                      0.87


$                      1.21


Diluted net income (loss) per share (2)

$                    (0.42)


$                      0.73


$                      1.21


$                      0.87


$                      1.20














Shares used in computing basic net income (loss) per share

62,785


69,709


68,116


65,451


69,586














Shares used in computing diluted net income (loss) per share

62,785


69,944


68,207


65,536


69,852







































(1)Stock-based compensation in each category:












Cost of revenues

$                     2,603


$                     2,620


$                     2,745


$                     5,348


$                     5,156



Sales and marketing

5,230


6,031


5,292


10,522


11,651



Product development

9,510


8,415


8,073


17,583


18,069



General and administrative

10,313


11,200


11,749


22,062


22,178














(2)Net income (loss) attributable to SINA's ordinary shareholders is adjusted for diluted shares issued by our subsidiary and equity method investments.


 

 

SINA CORPORATION

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(U.S. Dollars in thousands)












June 30,


December 31,





2020


2019



Assets



Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents


$             1,772,733


$             1,951,886



Short-term investments


858,342


951,953



Restricted cash


151,308


184,143



Accounts receivable, net


573,598


601,876



Financing receivables, net


114,721


226,098



Prepaid expenses and other current assets


818,501


695,888



      Subtotal


4,289,203


4,611,844









Property and equipment, net


252,361


253,179


Operating lease right-of-use assets, net


18,888


24,872


Goodwill and intangible assets, net


300,722


307,300


Long-term investments


2,300,358


2,200,548


Other assets


68,088


71,085


Total assets


$             7,229,620


$             7,468,828










Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



Current liabilities:







Accounts payable


$                155,648


$                170,647



Amount due to customers


106,908


121,558



Accrued expenses and other current liabilities


906,480


886,713



Short-term bank loan


63,847


81,649



Deferred revenues


239,298


143,073



Short-term operating lease liabilities


12,134


12,151



Short-term funding debts


26,184


173,821



Income taxes payable


106,378


129,591



     Subtotal


1,616,877


1,719,203









Convertible debt


890,337


888,266


Senior notes


794,653


793,985


Long-term funding debts


81,523


22,260


Long-term deferred revenues


28,000


33,217


Long-term operating lease liabilities


6,740


13,081


Other long-term liabilities


115,317


100,903



     Total liabilities


3,533,447


3,570,915









Shareholders' equity







SINA shareholders' equity (1)


2,349,824


2,638,481



Non-controlling interests


1,346,349


1,259,432



     Total shareholders' equity 


3,696,173


3,897,913









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$             7,229,620


$             7,468,828









(1) Effective January 1, 2020, the Company adopted Accounting Standards Update ("ASU") 2016-13, "Measurement of
Credit Loss on Financial Instruments". ASU 2016-13 replaces the current incurred loss impairment methodology with the
expected credit loss impairment model ("CECL"), which requires consideration of a broader range of reasonable and
supportable information to estimate expected credit losses over the life of the instrument instead of only when losses are
incurred. This standard applies to financial assets measured at amortized cost basis and off-balance-sheet credit exposures
not accounted for as insurance. The cumulative impact arising from the adoption was a debit to retained earnings as of
January 1, 2020 of $62.1 million.

 

 

SINA CORPORATION

UNAUDITED ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

(U.S. Dollars in thousands)















Three months ended


Six months ended




June 30,


March 31,


June 30,




2020


2019


2020


2020


2019














Net revenues











Weibo:












Advertising and marketing

$              340,584


$              370,660


$              275,422


$              616,006


$              711,801



Weibo VAS

46,809


61,176


47,967


94,776


119,212



Subtotal

387,393


431,836


323,389


710,782


831,013














Non-Weibo:












Media Advertising

53,326


62,973


36,679


90,005


109,869



Fintech (1)

71,646


43,740


81,647


153,293


78,656



Subtotal

124,972


106,713


118,326


243,298


188,525














Elimination

(4,621)


(5,495)


(6,664)


(11,285)


(11,345)




$              507,744


$              533,054


$              435,051


$              942,795


$          1,008,193














Cost of revenues











Weibo

$                63,584


$                81,972


$                74,110


$              137,694


$              164,789














Non-Weibo












Media Advertising

20,011


25,011


17,642


37,653


46,671



Fintech (1)

52,201


22,823


59,195


111,396


39,707



Subtotal

72,212


47,834


76,837


149,049


86,378














Elimination

(2,923)


(5,495)


(4,558)


(7,481)


(11,333)




$              132,873


$              124,311


$              146,389


$              279,262


$              239,834














Gross margin











Weibo

84%


81%


77%


81%


80%


Non-Weibo

42%


55%


35%


39%


54%


Total gross margin

74%


77%


66%


70%


76%






































(1)Fintech includes Fintech services and SINA Media other businesses. For the second quarter of 2020, SINA Media other revenue was $4.0 million, compared

to $4.9 million for the same period last year. 


 

 

SINA CORPORATION

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP TO GAAP RESULTS

(U.S. Dollars in thousands, except per share data)









































Three months ended



June 30, 2020


June 30, 2019


March 31, 2020







Non-GAAP






Non-GAAP






Non-GAAP



Actual


Adjustments


Results


Actual


Adjustments


Results


Actual


Adjustments


Results




















Advertising revenues

$     392,212




$     392,212


$      433,633




$     433,633


$     309,995




$     309,995

Non-advertising revenues

115,532


(2,609)

 (a) 

112,923


99,421


(2,609)

 (a) 

96,812


125,056


(2,609)

 (a) 

122,447

Net revenues

$     507,744


$         (2,609)


$     505,135


$      533,054


$         (2,609)


$     530,445


$     435,051


$         (2,609)


$     432,442
























(2,609)

 (a) 





(2,609)

 (a) 





(2,609)

 (a) 






2,603

 (b) 





2,620

 (b) 





2,745

 (b) 


Gross profit

$     374,871


$                 (6)


$     374,865


$      408,743


$                11


$     408,754


$     288,662


$              136


$     288,798
























(25,053)

 (b) 





(25,646)

 (b) 





(25,114)

 (b) 






(1,066)

 (c) 





(1,107)

 (c) 





(1,080)

 (c) 


Operating expenses

$     296,110


$       (26,119)


$     269,991


$      282,718


$       (26,753)


$     255,965


$     257,859


$       (26,194)


$     231,665
























(2,609)

 (a) 





(2,609)

 (a) 





(2,609)

 (a) 






27,656

 (b) 





28,266

 (b) 





27,859

 (b) 






1,066

 (c) 





1,107

 (c) 





1,080

 (c) 


Income from operations

$       78,761


$        26,113


$     104,874


$      126,025


$        26,764


$     152,789


$       30,803


$        26,330


$        57,133
























(2,609)

 (a) 





(2,609)

 (a) 





(2,609)

(a)






27,656

 (b) 





28,266

 (b) 





27,859

 (b) 






1,066

 (c) 





1,107

 (c) 





1,080

 (c) 






7,279

 (d) 





(4,881)

 (d) 





(5,873)

 (d) 






36,609

 (e) 





315

 (e) 





(106,444)

(e)






(18,457)

(f)





(39,281)

 (f) 





10,259

 (f) 






1,369

 (g) 





1,037

(g)





1,369

 (g) 






6,868

 (h) 





18,605

 (h) 





8,955

 (h) 


Net income (loss) attributable to SINA's ordinary shareholders

$     (25,366)


$        59,781


$       34,415


$        51,424


$           2,559


$       53,983


$       82,440


$       (65,404)


$        17,036







































Diluted net income (loss) per share *

$          (0.42)




$            0.54


$             0.73




$            0.76


$            1.21




$            0.25




















Shares used in computing diluted net income (loss) per share

62,785


79

(i)

62,864


69,944


-


69,944


68,207


-


68,207







































Gross margin - advertising

82%


1%


83%


80%


1%


81%


75%


1%


76%

Gross margin - non-advertising

45%


-2%


43%


61%


-1%


60%


44%


-1%


43%

Operating margin

16%


5%


21%


24%


5%


29%


7%


6%


13%






















 Six months ended 









June 30, 2020


June 30, 2019













Non-GAAP






Non-GAAP









Actual


Adjustments


Results


Actual


Adjustments


Results


























Advertising revenues

$     702,207




$     702,207


$      821,658




$     821,658







Non-advertising revenues

240,588


(5,218)

 (a) 

235,370


186,535


(5,218)

 (a) 

181,317







Net revenues

$     942,795


$         (5,218)


$     937,577


$   1,008,193


$         (5,218)


$  1,002,975






























(5,218)

 (a) 





(5,218)

 (a) 












5,348

 (b) 





5,156

 (b) 








Gross profit

$     663,533


$              130


$     663,663


$      768,359


$               (62)


$     768,297






























(50,167)

 (b) 





(51,898)

 (b) 












(2,146)

 (c) 





(2,231)

 (c) 








Operating expenses

$     553,969


$       (52,313)


$     501,656


$      555,405


$       (54,129)


$     501,276






























(5,218)

 (a) 





(5,218)

 (a) 












55,515

 (b) 





57,054

 (b) 












2,146

 (c) 





2,231

 (c) 








Income from operations

$     109,564


$        52,443


$     162,007


$      212,954


$        54,067


$     267,021






























(5,218)

 (a) 





(5,218)

 (a) 












55,515

 (b) 





57,054

 (b) 












2,146

 (c) 





2,231

 (c) 












1,406

(d)





10,426

 (d) 












(69,835)

 (e) 





(80,491)

 (e) 












(8,198)

 (f) 





(46,717)

 (f) 












2,738

 (g) 





2,072

 (g) 












15,823

 (h) 





58,972

 (h) 








Net income attributable to SINA's ordinary shareholders

$       57,074


$         (5,623)


$       51,451


$        84,507


$         (1,671)


$       82,836













































Diluted net income per share *

$            0.87




$            0.78


$             1.20




$            1.16


























Shares used in computing diluted net income per share

65,536


-


65,536


69,852


-


69,852













































Gross margin - advertising

79%


1%


80%


79%


1%


80%







Gross margin - non-advertising

45%


-2%


43%


63%


-2%


61%







Operating margin

12%


5%


17%


21%


6%


27%


























(a)  To exclude the recognition of deferred revenue related to the license granted to Leju.
















(b)  To exclude stock-based compensation.


















(c)  To adjust amortization of intangible assets.


















(d)  To exclude non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, net of share of amortization of intangibles not on their books.









(e)  To exclude (gain) loss on sale of investments, gain on deemed disposal, fair value changes and impairment on investments, net.












(f)  To exclude non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items for the income attributable to non-controlling interests.














(g)  To exclude the amortization of convertible debt and senior notes issuance cost.

















(h)  To exclude the provision for income tax related to item (c) and (e). Other non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items have no income tax effect.**











(i)  To adjust the number of shares for dilution resulted from unvested equity granted.




































Net income (loss) attributable to SINA's ordinary shareholders is adjusted for diluted shares issued by our subsidiary and equity method investments.









**

The Company considered the tax implication arising from the reconciliation items, and those items recorded in entities in tax free jurisdictions were without relevant tax implications. For
impairment on investments, valuation allowances were made for those differences the Company does not expect they can be realized in the foreseeable future. 


























UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF SINA'S SHARE OF EQUITY INVESTMENTS' NON-GAAP TO GAAP RESULTS***


































Three months ended



June 30, 2020


June 30, 2019


March 31, 2020



Actual


Adjustments


Non-GAAP Results


Actual


Adjustments


Non-GAAP Results


Actual


Adjustments


Non-GAAP Results





















To exclude stock-based compensation



$              310






$              178






$              484




To exclude amortization of intangible assets resulting 



















  from business acquisitions



1,026






1,048






1,045




To exclude loss on disposal and impairment on investments, net



-






90






1,009




To exclude (gain) loss resulting from the fair value changes in  



















  investments, net



6,789






(5,525)






(7,735)




To exclude tax impacts related to amortization of intangible assets



(241)






(244)






(244)




Earning (loss) from equity method investments, net

$        (2,929)


$           7,884


$          4,955


$           3,888


$         (4,453)


$           (565)


$       14,616


$         (5,441)


$          9,175


Share of amortization of equity investments' intangibles 



















  not on their books

601


(601)


-


365


(365)


-


371


(371)


-


Share of tax impacts related to amortization of 



















  equity investments' intangibles not on their books

4


(4)


-


63


(63)


-


61


(61)


-



$        (2,324)


$           7,279


$          4,955


$           4,316


$         (4,881)


$           (565)


$       15,048


$         (5,873)


$          9,175









































 Six months ended 









June 30, 2020


June 30, 2019













Non-GAAP






Non-GAAP









Actual


Adjustments


Results


Actual


Adjustments


Results



























To exclude stock-based compensation



$              794






$              465










To exclude amortization of intangible assets resulting 



















  from business acquisitions



2,071






2,110










To exclude loss on disposal and impairment on investments, net



1,009






6,803










To exclude (gain) loss resulting from the fair value changes in 



















  investments, net



(946)






2,390










To exclude tax impacts related to amortization of intangible assets



(485)






(492)










Earning (loss) from equity method investments, net

$       11,687


$           2,443


$       14,130


$       (12,787)


$        11,276


$        (1,511)








Share of amortization of equity investments' intangibles 



















  not on their books

972


(972)


-


723


(723)


-








Share of tax impacts related to amortization of 



















  equity investments' intangibles not on their books

65


(65)


-


127


(127)


-









$       12,724


$           1,406


$       14,130


$       (11,937)


$        10,426


$        (1,511)














































*** Earning (loss) from equity method investments is recorded one quarter in arrears.















 

 

