BEIJING, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SINA Corporation (the "Company" or "SINA") (NASDAQ: SINA), a leading online media company serving China and the global Chinese communities, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.
Second Quarter 2020 Highlights
- Net revenues decreased 5% year-over-year to $507.7 million. Non-GAAP net revenues decreased 5% year-over-year to $505.1 million, representing a decrease of 1% on a constant currency basis [1].
- Advertising revenues decreased 10% year-over-year to $392.2 million.
- Non-advertising revenues increased 16% year-over-year to $115.5 million. Non-GAAP non-advertising revenues increased 17% year-over-year to $112.9 million.
- Net loss attributable to SINA was $25.4 million, or $0.42 for diluted net loss per share attributable to SINA's ordinary shareholders. Non-GAAP net income attributable to SINA was $34.4 million, or $0.54 for non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to SINA's ordinary shareholders.
[1] On a constant currency (non-GAAP) basis, we assume that the exchange rate in the second quarter of 2020 had been the same as it was in the second quarter of 2019, or RMB6.81=US$1.00.
Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results
For the second quarter of 2020, SINA reported net revenues of $507.7 million, a decrease of 5% compared to $533.1 million for the same period last year. Non-GAAP net revenues for the second quarter of 2020 were $505.1 million, a decrease of 5% compared to $530.4 million for the same period last year.
Advertising revenues for the second quarter of 2020 were $392.2 million, a decrease of 10% compared to $433.6 million for the same period last year, primarily due to continued weak advertising demand from certain industries in the aftermath of the domestic coronavirus outbreak, as well as negative currency translation impact.
Non-advertising revenues for the second quarter of 2020 were $115.5 million, an increase of 16% compared to $99.4 million for the same period last year. Non-GAAP non-advertising revenues for the second quarter of 2020 were $112.9 million, an increase of 17% compared to $96.8 million for the same period last year. The year-over-year growth in non-advertising revenues was mainly attributable to increased revenues generated from SINA Fintech businesses, due to growth in loan facilitation volume as well as gross reporting of certain Fintech revenues as required by ASU 2016-13, "Financial Instruments—Credit Losses (Topic 326), Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments".
Gross margin for the second quarter of 2020 was 74%, compared to 77% for the same period last year. Advertising gross margin for the second quarter of 2020 was 82%, compared to 80% for the same period last year, mainly due to the decrease of cost of revenues as a result of the exemption and refund of cultural business construction fee during the period. Non-advertising gross margin for the second quarter of 2020 was 45%, compared to 61% for the same period last year, primarily attributable to the adoption of the current expected credit losses methodology in estimating allowances for credit losses for Fintech businesses and reporting revenue and cost on a gross basis for certain Fintech businesses in accordance with ASU 2016-13.
Operating expenses for the second quarter of 2020 totaled $296.1 million, compared to $282.7 million for the same period last year. Non-GAAP operating expenses for the second quarter of 2020 totaled $270.0 million, compared to $256.0 million for the same period last year.
Income from operations for the second quarter of 2020 was $78.8 million, compared to $126.0 million for the same period last year. Operating margin was 16%, compared to 24% for the same period last year. Non-GAAP income from operations for the second quarter of 2020 was $104.9 million, compared to $152.8 million for the same period last year. Non-GAAP operating margin was 21%, compared to 29% for the same period last year.
Non-operating loss for the second quarter of 2020 was $20.5 million, compared to a non-operating income of $19.7 million for the same period last year. Non-operating loss for the second quarter of 2020 mainly included (i) a $97.4 million impairment on the Company's investments, which is excluded under non-GAAP measures; (ii) a $61.9 million net gain from fair value changes of investments, which is excluded under non-GAAP measures; (iii) an $18.4 million net interest and other income; and (iv) a $2.3 million net loss from equity method investments, which is reported one quarter in arrears. Non-operating income for the second quarter of 2019 included (i) a $15.7 million net interest and other income; (ii) a $4.3 million net earning from equity method investments, which is reported one quarter in arrears; and (iii) a $0.3 million net loss on sale of investments, fair value changes and impairment on investments, which is excluded under non-GAAP measures.
Income tax expenses for the second quarter of 2020 were $36.4 million, compared to $46.7 million for the same period last year, largely attributable to reduced profitability compared with the same period last year.
Net loss attributable to SINA's ordinary shareholders for the second quarter of 2020 was $25.4 million, compared to a net income attributable to SINA's ordinary shareholders of $51.4 million. Diluted net loss per share attributable to SINA's ordinary shareholders for the second quarter of 2020 was $0.42, compared to a diluted net income per share attributable to SINA's ordinary shareholders of $0.73 for the same period last year. Non-GAAP net income attributable to SINA's ordinary shareholders for the second quarter of 2020 was $34.4 million, compared to $54.0 million for the same period last year. Non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to SINA's ordinary shareholders for the second quarter of 2020 was $0.54, compared to $0.76 for the same period last year.
As of June 30, 2020, SINA's cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $2.6 billion, compared to $2.9 billion as of December 31, 2019. For the second quarter of 2020, net cash provided by operating activities was $115.3 million, capital expenditures totaled $10.0 million, and depreciation and amortization expenses amounted to $11.6 million.
Other Development
As of June 30, 2020, the Company has repurchased approximately 9.1 million shares at an average cost of $32.33 under the 2020 New Program. There were 59,754,024 ordinary shares outstanding as of June 30, 2020.
Non-GAAP Measures
This release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP net revenues, non-GAAP advertising revenues, non-GAAP non-advertising revenues, non-GAAP advertising and non-advertising gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to SINA's ordinary shareholders and non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, measures of the Company's financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company's non-GAAP financial measures may be defined differently than similar terms used by other companies. Accordingly, care should be exercised in understanding how the Company defines its non-GAAP financial measures.
The Company's non-GAAP financial measures exclude recognition of deferred revenues related to the license granted to Leju, stock-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets, adjustment for non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items on the share of equity method investments (net of share of amortization of intangibles not on their books), gain (loss) on sale of investment, gain on deemed disposal, fair value changes and impairment on investment, adjustment for non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items for the income attributable to non-controlling interests, amortization of convertible debt and senior notes issuance cost, and income tax effects of above non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items. The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in their financial and operating decision-making, because management believes these measures reflect the Company's ongoing business operations in a manner that allows more meaningful period-to-period comparisons. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in the following ways: (i) in comparing the Company's current financial results with the Company's past financial results in a consistent manner, and (ii) in understanding and evaluating the Company's current operating performance and future prospects in the same manner as management does, if they so choose. The Company also believes that the non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain expenses, gain (loss) and other items (i) that are not expected to result in future cash payments or (ii) that are non-recurring in nature or may not be indicative of the Company's core operating results and business outlook.
Use of non-GAAP financial measures has limitations. The Company's non-GAAP financial measures do not include all income and expense items that affect the Company's operations. They may not be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Management compensates for these limitations by also considering the Company's financial results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Reconciliations of the Company's non-GAAP measures to the nearest comparable GAAP measures are set forth in the section below titled "Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP Results."
About SINA
SINA is a leading online media company serving China and the global Chinese communities. Its digital media network of SINA.com (portal), SINA mobile (mobile portal and mobile apps) and Weibo (social media) enables internet users to access professional media and user generated content in multi-media formats from personal computers and mobile devices and share their interests with friends and acquaintances.
SINA.com offers distinct and targeted professional content on each of its region-specific websites and a full range of complementary offerings. SINA mobile provides news information, professional and entertainment content customized for mobile users through mobile applications and mobile portal site SINA.cn.
Weibo is a leading social media platform for people to create, distribute and discover content. Based on an open platform architecture, Weibo provides unprecedented and simple way for people and organizations to publicly express themselves in real time, interact with others on a massive global platform and stay connected with the world.
Through these properties and other product lines, SINA offer an array of online media and social media services to its users to create a rich canvas for businesses and advertisers to effectively connect and engage with their targeted audiences.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements that relate to, among other things, SINA's expected financial performance and SINA's strategic and operational plans (as described, without limitation, in quotations from management in this press release). SINA may also make forward-looking statements in the Company's periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "confidence," "estimates" and similar statements. SINA assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements in this press release and elsewhere. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to failure to meet internal or external expectations of future performance given the rapidly evolving markets; condition of the global financial and credit market; the uncertain regulatory landscape in China; fluctuations in the Company's quarterly operating results; the Company's reliance on online advertising sales and value-added services for a majority of its revenues; failure to successfully develop, introduce, drive adoption of or monetize new features and products, including portal, Weibo and Fintech products; failure to enter and develop the small and medium enterprise market by the Company or through cooperation with other parties, such as Alibaba; failure to successfully integrate acquired businesses; risks associated with the Company's investments, including adverse impacts on our financial results from equity pick-up, fair value changes and impairment; and failure to compete successfully against new entrants and established industry competitors. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in SINA's 2019 annual reports on Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
SINA CORPORATION
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(U.S. Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2020
2019
Net revenues:
Advertising
$ 392,212
$ 433,633
$ 309,995
$ 702,207
$ 821,658
Non-advertising
115,532
99,421
125,056
240,588
186,535
507,744
533,054
435,051
942,795
1,008,193
Cost of revenues(1):
Advertising
68,956
85,589
76,855
145,811
169,968
Non-advertising
63,917
38,722
69,534
133,451
69,866
132,873
124,311
146,389
279,262
239,834
Gross profit
374,871
408,743
288,662
663,533
768,359
Operating expenses:
Sales and marketing (1)
148,941
147,721
127,156
276,097
293,199
Product development (1)
93,602
91,981
91,977
185,579
186,030
General and administrative (1)
53,567
43,016
38,726
92,293
76,176
296,110
282,718
257,859
553,969
555,405
Income from operations
78,761
126,025
30,803
109,564
212,954
Non-operating income (loss) :
Earning (loss) from equity method investments, net
(2,324)
4,316
15,048
12,724
(11,937)
Gain (loss) on sale of investments, fair value changes and impairment
(36,609)
(315)
106,444
69,835
80,491
Interest and other income, net
18,414
15,744
5,189
23,603
28,846
(20,519)
19,745
126,681
106,162
97,400
Income before income taxes
58,242
145,770
157,484
215,726
310,354
Income tax expenses
(36,409)
(46,720)
(25,787)
(62,196)
(111,955)
Net income
21,833
99,050
131,697
153,530
198,399
Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
47,199
47,626
49,257
96,456
113,892
Net income (loss) attributable to SINA's ordinary shareholders
$ (25,366)
$ 51,424
$ 82,440
$ 57,074
$ 84,507
Basic net income (loss) per share
$ (0.40)
$ 0.74
$ 1.21
$ 0.87
$ 1.21
Diluted net income (loss) per share (2)
$ (0.42)
$ 0.73
$ 1.21
$ 0.87
$ 1.20
Shares used in computing basic net income (loss) per share
62,785
69,709
68,116
65,451
69,586
Shares used in computing diluted net income (loss) per share
62,785
69,944
68,207
65,536
69,852
(1)Stock-based compensation in each category:
Cost of revenues
$ 2,603
$ 2,620
$ 2,745
$ 5,348
$ 5,156
Sales and marketing
5,230
6,031
5,292
10,522
11,651
Product development
9,510
8,415
8,073
17,583
18,069
General and administrative
10,313
11,200
11,749
22,062
22,178
(2)Net income (loss) attributable to SINA's ordinary shareholders is adjusted for diluted shares issued by our subsidiary and equity method investments.
SINA CORPORATION
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)
June 30,
December 31,
2020
2019
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 1,772,733
$ 1,951,886
Short-term investments
858,342
951,953
Restricted cash
151,308
184,143
Accounts receivable, net
573,598
601,876
Financing receivables, net
114,721
226,098
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
818,501
695,888
Subtotal
4,289,203
4,611,844
Property and equipment, net
252,361
253,179
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
18,888
24,872
Goodwill and intangible assets, net
300,722
307,300
Long-term investments
2,300,358
2,200,548
Other assets
68,088
71,085
Total assets
$ 7,229,620
$ 7,468,828
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 155,648
$ 170,647
Amount due to customers
106,908
121,558
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
906,480
886,713
Short-term bank loan
63,847
81,649
Deferred revenues
239,298
143,073
Short-term operating lease liabilities
12,134
12,151
Short-term funding debts
26,184
173,821
Income taxes payable
106,378
129,591
Subtotal
1,616,877
1,719,203
Convertible debt
890,337
888,266
Senior notes
794,653
793,985
Long-term funding debts
81,523
22,260
Long-term deferred revenues
28,000
33,217
Long-term operating lease liabilities
6,740
13,081
Other long-term liabilities
115,317
100,903
Total liabilities
3,533,447
3,570,915
Shareholders' equity
SINA shareholders' equity (1)
2,349,824
2,638,481
Non-controlling interests
1,346,349
1,259,432
Total shareholders' equity
3,696,173
3,897,913
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 7,229,620
$ 7,468,828
(1) Effective January 1, 2020, the Company adopted Accounting Standards Update ("ASU") 2016-13, "Measurement of
SINA CORPORATION
UNAUDITED ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2020
2019
Net revenues
Weibo:
Advertising and marketing
$ 340,584
$ 370,660
$ 275,422
$ 616,006
$ 711,801
Weibo VAS
46,809
61,176
47,967
94,776
119,212
Subtotal
387,393
431,836
323,389
710,782
831,013
Non-Weibo:
Media Advertising
53,326
62,973
36,679
90,005
109,869
Fintech (1)
71,646
43,740
81,647
153,293
78,656
Subtotal
124,972
106,713
118,326
243,298
188,525
Elimination
(4,621)
(5,495)
(6,664)
(11,285)
(11,345)
$ 507,744
$ 533,054
$ 435,051
$ 942,795
$ 1,008,193
Cost of revenues
$ 63,584
$ 81,972
$ 74,110
$ 137,694
$ 164,789
Non-Weibo
Media Advertising
20,011
25,011
17,642
37,653
46,671
Fintech (1)
52,201
22,823
59,195
111,396
39,707
Subtotal
72,212
47,834
76,837
149,049
86,378
Elimination
(2,923)
(5,495)
(4,558)
(7,481)
(11,333)
$ 132,873
$ 124,311
$ 146,389
$ 279,262
$ 239,834
Gross margin
84%
81%
77%
81%
80%
Non-Weibo
42%
55%
35%
39%
54%
Total gross margin
74%
77%
66%
70%
76%
(1)Fintech includes Fintech services and SINA Media other businesses. For the second quarter of 2020, SINA Media other revenue was $4.0 million, compared
to $4.9 million for the same period last year.
SINA CORPORATION
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP TO GAAP RESULTS
(U.S. Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Three months ended
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2019
March 31, 2020
Non-GAAP
Non-GAAP
Non-GAAP
Actual
Adjustments
Results
Actual
Adjustments
Results
Actual
Adjustments
Results
Advertising revenues
$ 392,212
$ 392,212
$ 433,633
$ 433,633
$ 309,995
$ 309,995
Non-advertising revenues
115,532
(2,609)
(a)
112,923
99,421
(2,609)
(a)
96,812
125,056
(2,609)
(a)
122,447
Net revenues
$ 507,744
$ (2,609)
$ 505,135
$ 533,054
$ (2,609)
$ 530,445
$ 435,051
$ (2,609)
$ 432,442
(2,609)
(a)
(2,609)
(a)
(2,609)
(a)
2,603
(b)
2,620
(b)
2,745
(b)
Gross profit
$ 374,871
$ (6)
$ 374,865
$ 408,743
$ 11
$ 408,754
$ 288,662
$ 136
$ 288,798
(25,053)
(b)
(25,646)
(b)
(25,114)
(b)
(1,066)
(c)
(1,107)
(c)
(1,080)
(c)
Operating expenses
$ 296,110
$ (26,119)
$ 269,991
$ 282,718
$ (26,753)
$ 255,965
$ 257,859
$ (26,194)
$ 231,665
(2,609)
(a)
(2,609)
(a)
(2,609)
(a)
27,656
(b)
28,266
(b)
27,859
(b)
1,066
(c)
1,107
(c)
1,080
(c)
Income from operations
$ 78,761
$ 26,113
$ 104,874
$ 126,025
$ 26,764
$ 152,789
$ 30,803
$ 26,330
$ 57,133
(2,609)
(a)
(2,609)
(a)
(2,609)
(a)
27,656
(b)
28,266
(b)
27,859
(b)
1,066
(c)
1,107
(c)
1,080
(c)
7,279
(d)
(4,881)
(d)
(5,873)
(d)
36,609
(e)
315
(e)
(106,444)
(e)
(18,457)
(f)
(39,281)
(f)
10,259
(f)
1,369
(g)
1,037
(g)
1,369
(g)
6,868
(h)
18,605
(h)
8,955
(h)
Net income (loss) attributable to SINA's ordinary shareholders
$ (25,366)
$ 59,781
$ 34,415
$ 51,424
$ 2,559
$ 53,983
$ 82,440
$ (65,404)
$ 17,036
Diluted net income (loss) per share *
$ (0.42)
$ 0.54
$ 0.73
$ 0.76
$ 1.21
$ 0.25
Shares used in computing diluted net income (loss) per share
62,785
79
(i)
62,864
69,944
-
69,944
68,207
-
68,207
Gross margin - advertising
82%
1%
83%
80%
1%
81%
75%
1%
76%
Gross margin - non-advertising
45%
-2%
43%
61%
-1%
60%
44%
-1%
43%
Operating margin
16%
5%
21%
24%
5%
29%
7%
6%
13%
Six months ended
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2019
Non-GAAP
Non-GAAP
Actual
Adjustments
Results
Actual
Adjustments
Results
Advertising revenues
$ 702,207
$ 702,207
$ 821,658
$ 821,658
Non-advertising revenues
240,588
(5,218)
(a)
235,370
186,535
(5,218)
(a)
181,317
Net revenues
$ 942,795
$ (5,218)
$ 937,577
$ 1,008,193
$ (5,218)
$ 1,002,975
(5,218)
(a)
(5,218)
(a)
5,348
(b)
5,156
(b)
Gross profit
$ 663,533
$ 130
$ 663,663
$ 768,359
$ (62)
$ 768,297
(50,167)
(b)
(51,898)
(b)
(2,146)
(c)
(2,231)
(c)
Operating expenses
$ 553,969
$ (52,313)
$ 501,656
$ 555,405
$ (54,129)
$ 501,276
(5,218)
(a)
(5,218)
(a)
55,515
(b)
57,054
(b)
2,146
(c)
2,231
(c)
Income from operations
$ 109,564
$ 52,443
$ 162,007
$ 212,954
$ 54,067
$ 267,021
(5,218)
(a)
(5,218)
(a)
55,515
(b)
57,054
(b)
2,146
(c)
2,231
(c)
1,406
(d)
10,426
(d)
(69,835)
(e)
(80,491)
(e)
(8,198)
(f)
(46,717)
(f)
2,738
(g)
2,072
(g)
15,823
(h)
58,972
(h)
Net income attributable to SINA's ordinary shareholders
$ 57,074
$ (5,623)
$ 51,451
$ 84,507
$ (1,671)
$ 82,836
Diluted net income per share *
$ 0.87
$ 0.78
$ 1.20
$ 1.16
Shares used in computing diluted net income per share
65,536
-
65,536
69,852
-
69,852
Gross margin - advertising
79%
1%
80%
79%
1%
80%
Gross margin - non-advertising
45%
-2%
43%
63%
-2%
61%
Operating margin
12%
5%
17%
21%
6%
27%
(a) To exclude the recognition of deferred revenue related to the license granted to Leju.
(b) To exclude stock-based compensation.
(c) To adjust amortization of intangible assets.
(d) To exclude non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, net of share of amortization of intangibles not on their books.
(e) To exclude (gain) loss on sale of investments, gain on deemed disposal, fair value changes and impairment on investments, net.
(f) To exclude non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items for the income attributable to non-controlling interests.
(g) To exclude the amortization of convertible debt and senior notes issuance cost.
(h) To exclude the provision for income tax related to item (c) and (e). Other non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items have no income tax effect.**
(i) To adjust the number of shares for dilution resulted from unvested equity granted.
*
Net income (loss) attributable to SINA's ordinary shareholders is adjusted for diluted shares issued by our subsidiary and equity method investments.
**
The Company considered the tax implication arising from the reconciliation items, and those items recorded in entities in tax free jurisdictions were without relevant tax implications. For
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF SINA'S SHARE OF EQUITY INVESTMENTS' NON-GAAP TO GAAP RESULTS***
Three months ended
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2019
March 31, 2020
Actual
Adjustments
Non-GAAP Results
Actual
Adjustments
Non-GAAP Results
Actual
Adjustments
Non-GAAP Results
To exclude stock-based compensation
$ 310
$ 178
$ 484
To exclude amortization of intangible assets resulting
from business acquisitions
1,026
1,048
1,045
To exclude loss on disposal and impairment on investments, net
-
90
1,009
To exclude (gain) loss resulting from the fair value changes in
investments, net
6,789
(5,525)
(7,735)
To exclude tax impacts related to amortization of intangible assets
(241)
(244)
(244)
Earning (loss) from equity method investments, net
$ (2,929)
$ 7,884
$ 4,955
$ 3,888
$ (4,453)
$ (565)
$ 14,616
$ (5,441)
$ 9,175
Share of amortization of equity investments' intangibles
not on their books
601
(601)
-
365
(365)
-
371
(371)
-
Share of tax impacts related to amortization of
equity investments' intangibles not on their books
4
(4)
-
63
(63)
-
61
(61)
-
$ (2,324)
$ 7,279
$ 4,955
$ 4,316
$ (4,881)
$ (565)
$ 15,048
$ (5,873)
$ 9,175
Six months ended
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2019
Non-GAAP
Non-GAAP
Actual
Adjustments
Results
Actual
Adjustments
Results
To exclude stock-based compensation
$ 794
$ 465
To exclude amortization of intangible assets resulting
from business acquisitions
2,071
2,110
To exclude loss on disposal and impairment on investments, net
1,009
6,803
To exclude (gain) loss resulting from the fair value changes in
investments, net
(946)
2,390
To exclude tax impacts related to amortization of intangible assets
(485)
(492)
Earning (loss) from equity method investments, net
$ 11,687
$ 2,443
$ 14,130
$ (12,787)
$ 11,276
$ (1,511)
Share of amortization of equity investments' intangibles
not on their books
972
(972)
-
723
(723)
-
Share of tax impacts related to amortization of
equity investments' intangibles not on their books
65
(65)
-
127
(127)
-
$ 12,724
$ 1,406
$ 14,130
$ (11,937)
$ 10,426
$ (1,511)
*** Earning (loss) from equity method investments is recorded one quarter in arrears.