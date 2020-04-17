BALTIMORE, April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBGI) today announced its "Sinclair Cares and Salvation Army: Your Neighbor Needs You" campaign has raised more than $500,000 nationally for those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, Sinclair has committed to matching the first $100,000 of community donations, bringing the total support of the campaign to more than $600,000 and growing.
The initiative, which launched Tuesday, March 31st, encourages viewers across the nation to help support fellow Americans impacted by the global pandemic. All Sinclair-owned outlets, including local television news stations, Tennis Channel, Regional Sports Networks, Marquee, STIRR, Comet, and more continue to participate in on-air, digital and social media efforts to support this important initiative. Through this partnership, Sinclair outlets are working with their local Salvation Army field offices to provide relief to community members who have been significantly impacted by COVID-19. Viewers aware of a neighbor in need, or who are in need of assistance themselves, are encouraged to contact their local Salvation Army field office.
COVID-19 continues to have a devastating effect on countless lives across the globe. In America, hundreds of thousands have fallen ill, schools and many businesses remain closed, and millions have found themselves without a paycheck. It has impacted every community and every American. Across the United States, in both urban and rural communities, access to food, shelter, and other basic essentials has suddenly become uncertain. The "Sinclair Cares and Salvation Army: Your Neighbor Needs You" campaign allows neighbors to directly support their communities by giving to the Salvation Army.
"Thanks to our expansive local footprint in so many communities across the country, we are in a unique position to offer assistance to thousands of Americans struggling to cope with the effects of this pandemic," said Sinclair President and CEO Chris Ripley. "We are humbled by the outpouring of support shown by our local audiences, and thankful to the Salvation Army for helping us make this initiative a success. As we face this crisis head on, we will continue to make it a priority to help our communities and neighbors."
Since 2017, Sinclair has worked with the Salvation Army to aid in multiple relief efforts, including Hurricanes Harvey, Florence, and Michael, as well as the Midwest Bomb Cyclone, Carr Fire, and the Middle Tennessee tornadoes this past March. Collectively, these efforts have raised over $2 million for relief. Sinclair will continue to provide viewers with continued coverage of COVID-19, and its unprecedented impact on local communities across the country.
The "Sinclair Cares and Salvation Army: Your Neighbor Needs You" campaign is accepting donations at https://sinclaircares.com/.
