BALTIMORE, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq: SBGI) announced today that its in-person annual stockholders meeting, scheduled for June 4th, will also be webcast on its website, www.sbgi.net. In accordance with an Executive Order issued by Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, only 10 persons are permitted to physically attend the Company's annual meeting of stockholders, inclusive of members of the Board of Directors and management in attendance. Once capacity has been reached, no additional stockholders will be permitted to enter the annual meeting. However, if not admitted to the meeting, stockholders may still present their proxy card at the door and it will be received, delivered to the inspector of elections, and included in the tally as voted by proxy.
The Company strongly recommends that stockholders do not attempt to attend the meeting in person and instead access the meeting, which is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET, on the Company's website at www.sbgi.net under Investors/Webcasts. Alternatively, the meeting can be accessed by teleconference by dialing (877) 407-8033. An audio replay will be available on the Company's website for a period of time after the meeting date.
Due to the format of the meeting, no stockholder attending remotely will be able to vote or revoke a proxy through the teleconference or webcast, nor participate actively. The Company strongly encourages each stockholder to vote its shares using one of the methods indicated in the Company's proxy materials, or through a broker, a bank, or other nominee's voting instruction form.
Sinclair is a diversified media company and leading provider of local sports and news. The Company owns and/or operates 23 regional sports network brands; owns, operates and/or provides services to 191 television stations in 89 markets; is a leading local news provider in the country; owns multiple national networks; and has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks. Sinclair's content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital platforms. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.